We all knew it.

We’ve heard the warnings for months.

This 2020 college football season is going to be unlike any other any of us have experienced.

Forget about winning, the obstacles of even making it to the opening kickoff on a given Saturday afternoon are more than many imagined.

So much so that analysts across America declared the college football season over and impossible to complete before it even got started.

And yet in the moment, when reality hits home, it’s still jarring.

The UL Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-0 with two road wins for the first time in the program’s history. The Cajuns are ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1943.

There’s naturally a lot of excitement for what might be achieved this season.

First, there was a sprinkle with two starters — cornerback AJ Washington and linebacker Joe Dillon — being among nine players not available for the Week 2 road trip to Georgia State.

Then came the deluge this week with news that as many as eight starters, as well as several backups, are unavailable for Saturday’s home opener against Georgia Southern.

Add in that some fans who have been waiting decades for this moment in the program’s history and they won’t even be able to attend the game and the picture becomes more bleak.

There will only be somewhere in the neighborhood of 5,000 fans inside Cajun Field for the team’s home opener.

The Cajuns survived a big test over the summer and escaped a first road challenge despite missing starters in Atlanta. Now comes the biggest task yet with the number of missing players reaching double figures.

Georgia Southern knows the frustration first hand. The Eagles’ total figure was 33 players out, with almost half being key players, in their home opener against Campbell, which they barely survived 27-26.

Then their Week 2 was postponed because of Florida Atlantic’s battle with the coronavirus.

If you listen to UL senior linebacker Chauncey Manac describe the Cajuns’ reaction to the news this week, it sounds like his team is taking everything in stride.

“We’re just dealing with it like our coaches are telling us,” Manac said. “We’ve got a game plan each week and we’re really trying to focus on our opponents more than COVID. We can only do so much. It’s just so unexpected. I mean we don’t know who is going to get it and who’s not. We just lock in on our play books and do what our coaches are telling us to do.”

Essentially, display the kind of mental toughness coach Billy Napier constantly preaches no matter what transpires.

Upon releasing the troubling depth chart Wednesday evening, Napier continued to get philosophical.

“Great players, elite players on championship teams can play at a high level on a consistent basis,” Napier said. “I think the bigger the game, the better they play. They work the hardest ... always looking for more.

“And really no mention of the past, only what lies right in front of them — what’s ahead, what’s next, who’s next. That’s the mentality and approach we’ve got to take, certainly given the dynamic that we’re competing in relative to players being in and out.”

The message is don’t look for excuses. Find a way.

In Week 1, the Cajuns did it with big plays on special teams. Last week, it came from waking up a hibernating rushing attack in the second half.

On Saturday, the Cajuns will need clutch performances from many reserves in many areas.

According to the released depth chart, the Cajuns are without: RB Elijah Mitchell, OT Max Mitchell, WR Dontae Fleming, DT Tayland Humphrey, LB Joe Dillon, LB Kris Moncrief, DB Cameron Solomon, CB Washington, and key reserves in DL Kendall Wilkerson, DL Sonny Hazard, PK Kenneth Almendares and QB Jaiave Magalei.

On paper, the Cajuns have capable backups for each one of those not dressing Saturday. The problem comes if there are any injuries during the game. That’s when things could get sticky.

“There are going to be a lot of opportunities for players across the board to step up and get the opportunity they’ve been working for,” Napier said. “I’m very proud of how we’ve been handling some of those things.”

Ironically, the turning point in the game was the interception by Washington’s redshirt sophomore replacement in Mekhi Garner. At linebacker, Manac, A.J. Riley and Tyler Guidry stepped up big with Dillon out.

A lot more of that will be needed Saturday if the Cajuns are to get to 3-0 for the first time since 1988 ... when Napier was 9 years old.

Of course, in Napier’s mind, testing his team’s depth and counting on ‘heartbeat’ walk-ons is all part of the process.

“This is a place where we believe in earning it,” Napier said. “I don’t care if you’re paying your way, if you’re a fifth-year senior or you’re a true freshmen, this is part of our culture. Certainly, the walk-ons we have basically have made our program and directly affected the improvement we’ve made.”

Some want to put asterisks near all big achievements during these seasons impacted by COVID-19.

Perhaps any championships won this year while having to navigate through so many unforeseen obstacles should actually be more celebrated than any that came before.