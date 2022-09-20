There are many ways to look at UL’s 33-21 loss at Rice on Saturday that snapped the program’s 15-game winning streak.
Sure, there are plenty of technical football issues for critics to ponder - like third-down conversions, quarterback rotations, running the ball, etc.
There’s also the emotional and mental sides to the loss to consider.
Naturally, no one wanted to lose. But now that the streak is over, UL coach Michael Desormeaux hinted at a silver lining.
“Hopefully, maybe now we can just relax and play,” Desormeaux said. “This thing is over with and we can move forward a little bit and just worry about playing the next game.”
Perhaps the streak added some extra pressure?
“Sometimes I think they try too hard. I told them this (Sunday), ‘We have more fun at practice than we do in the games it looks like.’ That’s not how it’s supposed to be,” Desormeaux revealed.
As the first-year head coach went farther down that road, handling stress can impact both the overall spirit of the team, as well as individual units - where if one player misses an assignment, the play is doomed.
“I do think some of it has to do with pressing and trying to be perfect and trying to do more than what you need to do, instead of just doing your 1-11,” he said. “But that’s kind of what showed up – just too many 10-for-11s.”
If you buy the importance of the intangibles of a team that former coach Billy Napier spoke so often about, it’s more complicated than it seems with this team.
On one hand, the added-pressure possibility seems plausible.
On the other, there's also a concern the Cajuns are too relaxed in another way.
The idea is sometimes always believing you’re going to win in the end can create a lack of urgency along the way.
“I think we’re comfortable and too accustomed in living in that world,” Desormeaux suggested. “Really for the last couple of years, offensively, it’s like, ‘We can sputter around a little bit. The defense will keep us in the game and we’ll get going in the end. We’ll get a big stop on defense and we’ll win the game.’”
Sure, believing is critical, but also is seizing the chances as they arise.
Against Eastern Michigan, once the visitors cracked, the Cajuns pounced and put the Eagles away.
After Caleb Anderson’s pick-six Saturday, there was no urgency to UL’s offensive approach.
“Those (three interceptions) were opportunities to seize momentum,” Desormeaux said. “As an offensive unit, you’ve got to see that and capture that.”
In the mind of redshirt senior linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux after Saturday’s loss, the Cajuns remain in a good place mentally.
For example, the defense was already focused on how to fix the issues as they walked off the field.
“All the guys have already bought in to seeing what’s wrong and fixing it,” Quibodeaux said.
“That’s one of the things I love about this team, no matter goes wrong at any time – up, down or whatever - it’s never a focus on that we won or that we lost. The focus is we know that to get where we want to go and the goals we want to accomplish, it doesn’t matter what the score is. We have to focus on how to play our best, perfect game.”
As for the defense staying on the field too long, Quibodeaux didn’t buy that as an excuse for Rice going 9-for-15 in third-down conversions.
“That’s built into the way we practice,” he explained. “A lot of teams reps towards the end of our practice, we focus on finishing. Since I’ve been here, there’s always been a focus on finishing.
“Mentally, we were all bought in. As soon as we got off the field, our coaches were giving us feedback.”
Quibodeaux is also confident the team will remain one through the disappointing loss.
“Even in nights like (Saturday), the team doesn’t bend,” he contended. “The defense and the offense and the special teams are all still locked tight. We still have each other’s back and that’s a great thing to be apart of.
“Especially in my last year, to be able to know that we have guys on the team that no matter what, we’re not going to splinter. That’s been an emphasis since I’ve been here. That’s what I love and respect about all the guys I play with.”