UL assistant coach Jabbar Juluke has been around top-notch running backs.

Prior to joining Billy Napier’s staff a year ago, Juluke coached at such places as Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech and LSU.

He’s coached such running backs as first-rounders Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice in Baton Rouge, as well as Kenneth Dixon, who ended his career in Ruston as the NCAA’s all-time leader with 87 touchdowns.

So when Juluke makes big statements about the three-headed monster he’s currently coaching in Lafayette, he’s certainly got the credentials to believe he knows a good back when he sees one ... or three.

“They all can be starters at any other university, but we’re fortunate to have all three,” Juluke said.

Besides the individual abilities of senior Raymond Calais and juniors Trey Ragas and Elijah Mitchell in UL’s backfield, there are several reasons the Cajuns’ running backs were so successful last season.

In Juluke’s mind, it starts with the right mentality.

“We want to be as violent as we possibly can be,” Juluke said. “We preach violence. We want to be as violent as we can playing football. We think football is a controlled violent game. We want to make sure we’re out there being as physical as we possibly can, taking the run to the defenders and finish going forward.

“I think our guys have embraced it. It’s something we expect in our room. It’s just a mentality we have.”

Does that make a difference? So far, the proof is in the pudding.

In Juluke’s first season coaching this group, Trey Ragas went from 853 yards and nine scores to 1,211 yards and eight TDs on 207 carries.

Elijah Mitchell went from 273 yards, mostly due to an injury, to 1,004 yards and 13 scores on 146 carries.

And Calais just exploded onto the scene after primarily just being a return specialist before with 766 yards and seven touchdowns on 81 carries.

“Competition does that,” Juluke said. “He (Calais) is a competitor. He wants to compete at a high level. He and I talked one on one. I told him, ‘Everybody says you’re on outside runner because you’re so fast, so let’s change that perception and become an inside runner.’ ”

To illustrate how much it worked, Calais rushed for just 92 yards as a sophomore.

“Their diversity and uniqueness really help make them a complete backfield,” Juluke said.

“One thing about coach Juluke, he pumps us up,” Mitchell said. “He tells us the truth. He doesn’t tell us anything false. He’s just a good coach. If we have trouble doing something, he makes sure we learn it. He makes sure we perfect ourselves.”

The goal behind that pursuit of perfection is making his backs complete players.

Sure, scoring touchdowns is important, but so is blocking.

“The biggest thing I ask the young men, the first day of football practice is how can you affect this team without the ball in your hands?” Juluke said. “We want to become great pass protectors. We have guys blocking for us, so we want to show how much we appreciate them by blocking on the perimeter.

“We just want to be well-rounded as running backs and pass protection is one of the key things we need to be doing and we want to do it on a regular basis.”

All three also greatly improved as receivers as well.

Ragas went from nine catches to 25, Mitchell from three to 20 and Calais from one to six.

“We don’t have to say, ‘It’s third down, we’ve got to put someone else in,’ ” Juluke explained. “We want to be comfortable with all of those guys in pass pro(tection) and getting out and running routes.”

Juluke’s approach is a unique combination of enhancing each back’s individual skills, while also demanding each one plays as much alike as they possibly can.

We want to be tough, we want to be physical, we want to be hard-nosed,” Juluke said. “I tell them all the time, no matter whose “in the game, we want them to say the same thing about every running back at UL – ‘They’re physical, they run hard, they play hard, they tough and they play the game the right way.’ ”

And there’s one more requirement. If the situation requires the team’s fate to be squarely on the backfield’s shoulders, so be it.

“We thrive on the pressure,” Juluke said. “We invite it. We want it. I don’t think it’s pressure. I just think our guys are fortunate to have some talent. We’re looking forward to being the leaders of the team and making sure we’re the leaders of the team. We’re up for the task.

“It’s no secret. They’re going to try to stop the run and we’re up for the task.”