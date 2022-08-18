It’s a trend UL men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin certainly hopes will continue.
In 2013, his Ragin’ Cajuns took a summer trip to Spain to play some exhibition games. The following season resulted in a 23-12 record, Sun Belt Tournament title and trip to the NCAA Tournament.
In 2017, the Cajuns voyaged to Cuba for a series of exhibition games, immediately producing a school-record 27 wins the following the season.
This past weekend, UL played three games in Puerto Rico and all plans are for it to produce another stellar campaign in the 2022-23 season.
Teams can make such international trips every four years, but the pandemic kept the Cajuns from doing so a year ago.
“It definitely helps a lot,” Marlin said. “You get the 10 extra practices, which gives you game experience for the newcomers. We have more time with them during the summer now, but this is game experience.
“Then there’s the camaraderie. This is a close-knit team already, but a trip like this definitely helps in that area as well.”
The Cajuns won all three games, defeating the LPB Red All-Stars 93-71 in the first game, the LPB White All-Stars 85-81 in game two and the LPB Blue All-Stars 81-77 in the finale.
“I thought we’d rebound well and we did,” Marlin said. “I thought we’d shoot it well from the perimeter. We didn’t in the first two games, but in the second half of the third game, we made 10 out of 12 from 3.”
The newcomers certainly had their moments, but the player Marlin saw the biggest improvement from the beginning of summer to the third exhibition game was 6-6, 185-pound forward Chancellor White – true freshman from Richmond, Texas.
“He’s really improved over the summer,” Marlin said. “By that third game in Puerto Rico, he was performing like an all-conference player. He’s got length, athleticism and the ability to score.”
In that game, White scored 21 points with 11 rebounds. He averaged 10 points and seven boards for the three games.
Jordan Brown was the most consistent performer with three double doubles, averaging 19 points and 12 rebounds for the trip with a game-high of 27 points.
Perhaps the most beneficial aspect was the experienced gained at point guard between newcomer redshirt sophomore Themus Fulks and returning sophomore Michael Thomas.
Thomas played 61 minutes, averaging seven points, three assists and two turnovers. Fulks played 54 minutes, averaging six points, two assists and two turnovers a game.
Freshman Kyran Ratliff, who didn’t join the team until the summer, also got valuable game experience. The 6-foot-8 newcomer from New Orleans contributed five steals in one of the games.
Like most of the players, Kentrell Garnett had one flash game with 21 points, averaging 13 points and two rebounds for the trip.
Isaiah Richards returned to the squad after sitting out last spring semester and averaged four points and eight rebounds with a game-high of 10 boards.
The Cajuns had four players with double-digit rebounds in the third win.
Joe Charles was limited to two games, averaging 11 points and five rebounds.
In addition to the basketball, Marlin said the games enjoyed such activities as paddle-boarding and ziplining on the trip.
The Cajuns open the season against Harvard in the Asheville Championship in North Carolina on Nov. 11.