Chelsey Perry was a one-woman wrecking crew for the UT-Martin Skyhawks and the UL Ragin' Cajuns had no answer.
Perry dominated the game with 37 points and seven rebounds to lead the Skyhawks to a 58-48 win over the Cajuns in the consolation game of the Women's NIT Memphis Regional at the My Town Movers Fieldhouse in Collierville, Tenn.
"It was difficult to guard Perry," UL coach Garry Brodhead said. "She's a 6-2 post player - just like Ty (Doucet), same build, everything - but she was like 6 for 7 from 3. Man, it just looked so easy for her.
"It wasn't like we weren't prepared to get out and guard her. We got out there and guarded her, but she got shots off."
Perry made 14 of her 17 shots overall and scored those 37 points without the benefit of a single offensive rebound.
No other UT-Martin player scored more than six points in the game and yet Brodhead said efforts to make her teammates have to score didn't work.
"No," Brodhead said. "I mean we were on her. She would go out and screen and pop. She'd float out there. Our post, Ty is guarding her, she can go out and guard, but she doesn't really never guard a shooter from out there. Her spacing was off a little bit.
"So we switched it to Kim (Burton) and then they started going inside. It was a difficult thing."
Still, the Skyhawks only scored 58 points in the win. The Cajuns, though, continued to struggle from the field. Doucet was the only Cajun to make more than half of her field goal attempts in the game.
Doucet finished with 15 points as UL's only double-digit scorer on 7-of-11 shooting. As a team, UL shot 35.8% from the floor, and even worse from 3-point land at 21.1%.
In the two Women's NIT games, UL only made five of 37 attempts from 3-point land.
"Actually, it's been a tough last three games as far as for scoring," Brodhead said. "We've been scoring in the 40s the last three games. We just kind of fell off.
"I think it kind of affects our defense a little bit whenever you keep coming down and missing shots. You're still in the game by halftime, down by four, and then down by two. The third quarter was a big quarter for them and we didn't respond."
Turnovers weren't an issue - only making 13 to 16 for UT-Martin. It was simply a matter of not being able to make shots or get many easy buckets off turnovers.
The Cajuns only had eight points off turnovers in this loss.
"We pressed, but the last couple of games, it was like we half-way pressed," Brodhead said. "We're not being as aggressive as we were during the season. I don't know if we're mentally tired.
"It's a different level when you come to a tournament like this, not just physically but mentally. Are you prepared to fight through it?"
The Cajuns' season ended at 16-8, while UT Martin finished its season at 21-6.
"This senior group is going to be successful (in life)," Brodhead said. "They've great leaders, they're great people, they work hard. They believe. To me, they took this program and in a short period of time, they turned it around.
"I think it's going to continue on. They're going to leave a legacy of if you work hard and follow the system and believe in the system, good things can happen to you."