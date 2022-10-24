It looked like a normal Monday news conference for UL coach Michael Desormeaux, but it really wasn’t.
Two days after a 38-18 home win over Arkansas State, his Ragin’ Cajuns are now just three days away from their next game — 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Southern Miss in Hattiesburg on ESPN2.
“Today is (typically) Wednesday in our world,” Desormeaux said. “When you play games like this, it comes down to discipline throughout the week. You have to get all the game planning done and you have to get all the preparation done regardless of how much time you have.
“So your schedule changes and you have to have the discipline to adapt to it and get it done.”
Desormeaux and quarterback Ben Wooldridge have certainly adapted well to the injury at quarterback. Wooldridge is now 2-0 as a starter and was honored as the Sun Belt’s Offensive Player of the Week and the Manning Award Star of the Week after throwing five touchdown passes Saturday.
Despite Chandler Fields being medically cleared to play, Wooldridge will start Thursday’s game.
“Especially on a short week when Chandler hasn’t taken many reps, I don’t think it would be wise for us to make many changes, in particular the way Ben’s been playing,” Desormeaux said.
Fields will be available to play if needed, but he’s gotten precious few snaps since last playing against South Alabama on Oct. 1.
“Those are things you have to manage as a coach, what’s best for your team,” Desormeaux said. “They’re tough things to do, because you get hurt and a guy comes in and plays really well. Chandler’s great. He said, ‘Coach, I’ll be ready to go and I completely understand.’
“Chandler and Ben have a tremendous respect for each other. So this week, that’s the way we’re going to go about doing it.”
In other injury news, Desormeaux expects running back Chris Smith to return to action after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.
“I felt like he was going to play last week at this time, but he’s been day-to-day,” Desormeaux said. “But yes, we’re planning on him playing.”
It’s a huge game for the Cajuns (4-3, 2-2) and Southern Miss (4-3, 2-1). The Eagles are currently tied for first place in the Sun Belt West race in the loss column.
The Eagles are coming off two wins over Arkansas State 20-19 and Texas State 20-14 with a win over ranked Tulane 27-24 earlier this season.
“Offensively, what stands out to me is they’re playing really smart, good football right now,” Desormeaux said. "(Coach) Will Hall is a guy I know really well and have a lot of respect for him. He knows what they have. They’ve got a really good defense and on offense they’ve got good players they get the ball to, but they don’t put the ball in jeopardy.
“It’s always scary when you have a team that finds a way to win. The last two games, they played good football all the way until the end. They do what they need to do in crucial times.”
The Eagles ride a tough defense. The only team that has scored more than 29 points in regulation was the ACC's Miami in a 30-7 win.
“You have to start with their defense,” Desormeaux said. “The last two years, they were really, really good on defense and this year is no exception."