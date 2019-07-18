No, there will never be another Tony Robichaux.

Director of athletics Bryan Maggard and everyone else who spoke about the 25-year UL head baseball coach after his death on July 3 made that very clear.

He also said Robichaux would be impossible to replace.

That's what makes the announcement of Matt Deggs as Robichaux’s successor so perfect. Deggs won't try to replace Robichaux; he won't have to.

On paper, Deggs, who was introduced Thursday at Russo Park’s stadium club, is a great choice. His pedigree is excellent. He spent the better part of three seasons with the Cajuns as a hitting coach — most of the 2012 season and all of 2013-14.

But for the heartbroken fan base, it goes much deeper than that.

+16 After his 'trip around the bases,' legendary UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux makes it safely home If he wasn’t already experiencing his champagne shower in the clubhouse of heaven, Tony Robichaux would have certainly been taking more mental…

In 2011, Deggs was near rock bottom, personally and professionally. He was an alcoholic. He got fired from his associate coach at Texas A&M, forcing him to spend 430 days away from the profession he loves.

Tony Robichaux threw him a lifeline.

Seemingly by chance, an unexpected opening in UL’s coaching staff arose a month into the 2012 season. Deggs became UL's hitting coach, and it proved to be a perfect marriage. Something tells me neither Robichaux nor Deggs ever believed the opportunity was totally by chance.

At that time in his life, Deggs needed Robichaux and the Cajuns in a major way.

Robichaux always preached you don’t have to be defined by the poor decisions you make in life. He believed in second chances, as long as you were no longer in denial about the sin and were were ready to walk the right path.

And soon, Cajun baseball fans discovered UL needed Deggs, as well.

Deggs’ last season in Lafayette was magical. It was that rare mix of raw talent, chemistry and what Robichaux would call "throw down." The Cajuns went 58-10, rose to a No. 1 national ranking and earned their first national NCAA seed, before falling to Ole Miss in the super regionals.

A month after that memorable season, Deggs left for a head job at Sam Houston State, where he brought so many of the lessons he learned from Robichaux during his redeeming stint in Cajun Country.

+4 For parents of young men he coached, UL baseball's Tony Robichaux was a dream come true When parents send their children to a university as student-athletes, it's with the hope that their coaches will have a positive impact on the…

To no one’s surprise, Deggs played a key role once again in lifting another program to unforeseen heights.

Spend time examining all the programs he’s run across in his career. He’s made a habit of that.

Deggs has credited UL baseball, and Tony Robichaux, with saving his life. It's clear how much he learned during his time at the Tigue.

He certainly sounds like Robichaux on occasion. He became a transformational coach, focused on building character and developing good men. He preaches playing with heart and sacrificing for your brother.

In fact, he has a series of mini-sermons in his back pocket that he's ready and willing to deliver at the drop of a cap.

He is known for bringing people together, instilling championship culture, and building teams with strong identity and clear purpose.

By chance — or maybe not — that's exactly what the UL baseball family needs right now.

Everyone in the UL community and the baseball world across the country was shocked by the untimely death of the 57-year-old Robichaux.

+2 Tony Robichaux's players tell of special bond with coach that's hard to explain The beauty of UL Ragin’ Cajuns Tony Robichaux is how he impacted the lives of people throughout Acadiana who weren’t even involved with baseball.

The program that had played such a big role in transforming Deggs into the man he’s become was hurting.

More than ever, UL needed him.

Deggs has come full circle. Lifeline repaid.