INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
With a win, the Cajuns would get to 11 wins for the first time in program history, earn a spot in the New Orleans Bowl and win the school’s first conference championship since 2013. Appalachian State can become the first Sun Belt team ever to win 12 games and would win a fourth straight league crown.
KEY MATCHUP
UL’s defense vs. QB Zac Thomas. Thomas has two rushing touchdowns in each of the past two wins over the Cajuns. He’s thrown for 24 touchdowns and run for 31 this season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CAJUNS: UL QB Levi Lewis is now only three TD passes shy of the school record of 23 set by Blaine Gautier. Lewis has 2,450 yards and 20 TDs with only 3 ints. RB Elijah Mitchell has emerged as the backfield’s top performer with 1,007 yards and 14 TDs on 169 carries.
ASU: RB Darrynton Evans has rushed for 1,250 yards and 16 TDs, while Senior Bowl invitee LB Akeem Davis-Gaither has 85 tackles, including 13.5 behind the line and 4.5 sacks.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Cajuns’ offense ranks No. 8 nationally in total offense (500.3) and 12th in scoring offense (38.8) … UL’s rushing yards (3,290) ranks sixth nationally and touchdowns (40) is No. 3 nationally, only trailing Navy and Army … Elijah Mitchell became the state’s first back over 1,000 yards this season, getting to 1,007 … UL’s defense ranks 11th nationally in scoring defense (17.8), holding 10 of 12 teams to under 30 points this season … UL’s offense is 11th nationally with 201 plays of 10 or more yards and seventh with 72 plays of 20 or more yards … UL is the only school nationally with three rushes of over 80 yards this season … The Cajuns broke a school record for points scored last week with 466 (beating 461 from 2012) … Appalachian State is 41-7 in league play since joining the Sun Belt in 2014 … Since 2015, the Mountaineers’ defense is No. 2 nationally with 85 interceptions … Sophomore cornerbacks Shaun Jolly has five interceptions, including two pick-sixes … Darrynton Evans made it eight straight seasons with 1,000-yard rushers, only trailing Boise State’s streak of 10 … Appalachian State, Clemson and Oklahoma are the only three programs with at least three straight league titles.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
5 – Since the start of the 2015 season, Appalachian State has the nation’s fifth-highest winning percentage at 81.3 percent.
3 – The Mountaineers are top 3 nationally in fewest fumble (No. 1 with two), fourth-down conversions (No. 2, 81.1), blocked kicks (No. 2, five), fewest turnovers (No. 3, eight) and defensive three-and-outs (No. 3, 41.6).
8 – Both UL and Appalachian State are ranked No. 8 nationally in fewest sacks allowed with 14.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Rushing defense
The thing the Cajuns do the best is run the game, but ASU’s defense is only allowing 88.1 rushing yards over its last seven wins. The Mountaineers limited UL to 123 yards rushing in the first meeting this year.
2 – Turnover battle
The Cajuns were minus-2 in turnover margin in last year’s title game. For the season, the Cajuns are plus-6, while App. State is plus-10.
3 – Balanced foes
UL and Appalachian State are the only Group of Five teams to be top 20 nationally in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The power five teams on that list are: Alabama, Baylor, Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Utah and Wisconsin.
4 – Red zone kings
Appalachian State is ranked fourth nationally in red zone touchdown percentage at 80 percent (UL 69 percent), and the Mountaineers are also 14th nationally in red zone scoring at 91 percent (UL 87 percent).
SCHEDULES
APPALACHIAN STATE (11-1, 7-1)
Aug. 31 East Tennessee W, 42-7
Sept. 7 Charlotte W, 56-41
Sept. 21 At North Carolina W, 34-31
Sept. 28 Coastal Carolina W, 56-37
Oct. 9 At Louisiana W, 17-7
Oct. 19 UL Monroe W, 52-7
Oct. 26 At South Alabama W, 30-3
Oct. 31 Georgia Southern L, 24-21
Nov. 9 At South Carolina W, 20-15
Nov. 16 At Georgia State W, 56-27
Nov. 23 Texas State W, 35-13
Nov. 29 At Troy W, 48-13
Dec. 7 Louisiana, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
UL (10-2, 7-1)
Aug. 31 Mississippi State 11 a.m. L, 38-28
Sept. 7 Liberty 6:30 p.m. W, 35-14
Sept. 14 Texas Southern W, 77-6
Sept. 21 At Ohio W, 45-25
Sept. 28 At Georgia Southern W, 37-24
Oct. 9 Appalachian State L, 17-7
Oct. 17 At Arkansas State W, 37-20
Nov. 2 Texas State W, 31-3
Nov. 7 At Coastal Carolina W, 48-7
Nov. 16 At South Alabama W, 37-27
Nov. 23 Troy W, 53-3
Nov. 30 UL Monroe W, 31-30
Dec. 7 Appalachian State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 24, Appalachian State 23
There’s every reason to believe Appalachian State can continue its mastery of the Cajuns. The Mountaineers are at home, have now played 12 games under their new coaching staff and are ranked No. 20 nationally. But each of the last three meetings have gotten more and more competitive. In the last meeting, the Cajuns got a field goal blocked and turned it over on downs at the ASU 1 … and lost by 10 points. It won’t be easy. Few things you do for the first time are. But if the Cajuns can hold their own in the turnover battle, not give up any non-offensive scores and not get crushed again in the rushing battle between the two mobile quarterbacks, it can happen. If they stay in the same league, it will eventually happen. Perhaps Saturday is the time.