What a lesson in the value of patience this past Saturday was for the Sun Belt Conference.
As each final score rolled in, you could just sense more naysayers shaking their heads in disbelief.
Sure, it was the biggest weekend in the league’s history with Appalachian State beating No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14, Marshall knocking off No. 8 Notre Dame and Georgia Southern upending Nebraska 45-42.
But what so many around the country don’t get is not by a long shot.
When UL won at Iowa State in the 2020 opener, the Ragin’ Cajuns were one of three Sun Belt teams to defeat Big 12 teams on the road that day.
Picked to finish seventh in the East, Old Dominion beat Virginia Tech in week one this year.
Folks, the Sun Belt now owns more non-conference road wins over Power Five programs in the past five seasons than any other conference, including each of the Power Five leagues themselves.
The momentum has been building for a long time now.
After Saturday’s results, though, the rest of the country no longer has much choice but pay some attention.
So much so that ESPN’s College GameDay is going to be in Boone, North Carolina for a Sun Belt game against Troy on Saturday.
Imagine that, the league that was the laughingstock of college football two decades ago is the talk of the nation.
Many of the fans of original Sun Belt teams – like right here at UL – spent years yearning for the day their program would leave this conference. Some dreamed of the Big 12, while others weren’t picky. Conference USA, Big West … they didn’t care. Just get out of the Sun Belt.
Now, those fans are beaming with Sun Belt pride.
Two decades into this experiment, the Sun Belt is a mid-major league winning the complex realignment battle after James Madison, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss joined the league in July.
And it’s winning on the football field as well - both against Group of Five and Power Five opposition.
“I’m excited for our football team after a good win at Nebraska and excited for our conference,” first-year Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton said. “It was a great Saturday. Anytime that you’re trying to build a national brand or get the respect of the country, those type of games ... are needed to produce great resumes and reputations.”
As flashy as those three wins were, however, the true illustration of the Sun Belt’s progress is that it won 10 games overall Saturday.
South Alabama won at Central Michigan 38-24 as well, and Texas State routed FIU 41-12,
“I was pretty excited about getting a solid win over Nicholls State and then I got upstaged by about every team in the conference,” ULM coach Terry Bowden said. “It sure was a great weekend for the Sun Belt. If you weren’t already aware, it does remind us how strong this conference is and how difficult it’s going to be when we get back into conference play.”
That’s a long way from the Sun Belt’s original season of 2001 when six of the seven teams had losing seasons and the champion North Texas had to get a waiver to play in a bowl game with a 5-7 overall record.
Even worse, four of the seven teams in that first year won three or fewer games.
Back then, it was the worst conference around. It’s not any longer.
For those schools who stayed, their patience is being rewarded.
Those that left are now wondering exactly what happened to all that greener grass.
Think about how many critics – from within and without – had to wipe the egg of their faces before going to bed Saturday evening.
One online story had a headline proclaiming the Sun Belt as the best conference in the country.
That’s a bit of a stretch, but the fact that anyone is even thinking that speaks volumes of how far this league has come.
It’s no longer a far-fetched dream to think of an undefeated Sun Belt team playing on New Year’s Day.
In fact, if this recent trend continues, we may see a one-loss Sun Belt team in an elite bowl sooner than you think.
Go ahead long-suffering Sun Belt football fans, pinch yourself if you need. It’s real. It’s happening.
Commissioner Keith Gill consistently credits the presidents, chancellors and athletic directors for the league’s uncanny success in recent years.
That’s accurate.
Winning the realignment battles and consistently making good hires should allow the league to maintain positive momentum.
James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion are jewels – not to mention perfect geographical partners for Appalachian State - and no one has to back very far to remember how good Southern Miss has been over the years.
Georgia Southern hires Helton. He brings a spread offense to an old-school option program and the Eagles at Nebraska in his second game. Talk about way ahead of schedule.
The next step is for new rivalries to build as the league races get hotter over the years.
For now, though, all the teams in the league are just enjoying the climb together.
“We pull for each other,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “There’s no doubt about it. When you play, it’s all business against each other, but I can promise you, we’re pulling for every one of those teams.”