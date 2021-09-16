It was going to be a rough week and a half until the Sun Belt Conference opener at Georgia Southern on Sept. 25 if not for Thursday’s redeeming performance.

Yes, UL coach Billy Napier’s Ragin’ Cajuns are officially 2-1 after dismantling Ohio 49-14 on ESPN in their third game of the season.

But the comfortable level after the game-two win over Nicholls wasn’t very high.

The frustration was indeed building.

UL's rushing attack in blowout win resembled powerful 2019 running game In Thursday’s 49-14 demolition of Ohio at Cajun Field, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns partied on ESPN like it was … well, 2019.

“After Texas, we had the same mindset and we still went into Nicholls (game) and didn’t play as well,” redshirt junior linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill said. “So I guess, we were tired of talking about it. We were just so tired of ‘We should have done this better,’ and ‘Let’s do this better.’ We just came out and did it (Thursday).”

The level of play wasn’t good enough and everyone involved knew it. Something had to be done.

“We had been embarrassed to be quite honest about it,” Napier said. “I knew last week that we were on to something when we stood in the locker room after a win and nobody was really pleased with the way we won. I think that’s a good thing.

“I think there’s a standard and an expectation, not only for winning the game but how you do it.”

No, this win over Ohio doesn’t come close to fulfilling UL’s goals for the season. It just reminded them of the team the Cajuns expected to be, but was no where to be found over the first two games.

“When you’ve got a team that is fully aware of why we’re not having success, and among the players, they can take ownership and correct the issues, that’s a good indication,” Napier said. “We certainly did that.

“That’s what we’re capable of. I think the players have known that for a long time. It was finally good to see to put complementary football together and play like we’re capable.”

Apparently, it took plenty of motivation.

“I think our staff did an unbelievable job of really taking the first two weeks experience and using that to motivate our team and make the necessary adjustments,” Napier said. “Their input into what our team needed to hear and the way we went about getting ready for the game was huge.

“Their input from a leadership standpoint I thought was awesome.”

McCaskill also explained reminders gained from a team movie Wednesday night helped as well.

One of the lessons stemmed from the movie statement, “If you never aim at something, you never hit anything.”

If no where else, something certainly impacted UL’s young running backs who ran incredibly hard for four quarters in helping the offense eclipse 300 rushing yards.

UL's offense addresses third-down woes by avoiding them Perhaps the most prevailing theme entering Thursday’s UL-Ohio matchup was a strong desire on both teams to fare better on third downs on both …

“So I challenge them to let’s aim at something and hit it,” McCaskill said. “If you never try, you never know. Let’s go out full gas and if you miss, your brothers are going to be here to make it. That was the challenge and those players did a heck of a job.”

The coaching staff continued to use the aggressive approach by scoring two touchdowns on fourth-and-goal situations instead of settling for field goals.

“We’re going to be very aggressive,” Napier said. “I think the longer we go here, the more time we spend on the analytics and fourth-and-one for the most part, we’re going to put the ball down and go for it. The players know that. We plan for that. We’ve got specific things to get ready for that.”

McCaskill said the defense loves that mindset.

After all, as Napier told a nationwide audience at halftime Thursday, “Scared money don’t make money.”

“I love it, I love it,” McCaskill said. “Let’s score, let’s go for it. I mean, what do we have to lose? Let’s go. We’ve got his back, we’ve got the offense’s back, so we love it. Let’s go score. Let’s go do something. There’s no reason to play timid. We’ve got the offense’s back and they’ve got our back.”

Beating Ohio doesn’t mean the Cajuns will be good enough to beat any of their tough Sun Belt opponents, but it may give the backs and offensive line the confidence necessary to win those games.

Freshman running back Emani Bailey said his coaches have been preaching for the backs to “just keep chopping and keep running – have the mindset and the mentality to keep pushing.”

Perhaps the turnaround performance was both a huge sigh of relief and a motivation the rest of the way.

“lf we all communicate as one, we’ll be dangerous in the future,” Bailey said.

And it allowed the players to have a little fun after two somber postgame locker rooms and an extremely stressful 2020 season due to the pandemic.

“It was electric,” McCaskill said of the postgame celebration in the locker room. “I just love to see those guys smiling and dancing – that Louisiana dance, that jig that they do. I like to see that after a win.”