Perhaps it was fitting after all.

New UL coach Matt Deggs could probably hearing his old buddy whispering in his ear about how destructive those pesky three-run innings can be.

On an emotional night at Lamson Park where longtime baseball coach Tony Robichaux was honored with his number being retired on a nice new outfield wall he yearned for, it indeed was a three-run homer that vaulted visiting Southeastern to a 3-2 win Friday over the Cajuns.

“There’s an old adage, it’s better to be too early than too late, but I was wrong tonight,” Deggs said.

Certainly the new head coach was being too hard on himself.

UL starting pitcher Conor Angel got threw a rocky first inning and took a shutout until two outs in the sixth inning.

His 89th pitch was a two-out walk to Champ Artigues.

Deggs elected to bring on Jeff Wilson.

“I probably could have squeezed Conor through that,” Deggs said. “He’s at 89. They were pretty taxing. It took him a while to settle in. Once he did settle in, you got a taste of what he’s all about – power sinker with a good breaking ball.

“Hindsight 20-20. Willie (Wilson) has thrown the ball extremely well all fall, all spring – we hang a fastball right there and the kid put it in the trees.”

Brandon Hale’s three-run homer indeed gave SLU a lead it never gave up.

That didn’t ruin Angel’s first outing, though, allowing just two hits, three walks and striking out seven in 5.2 innings.

“Just trusting myself,” Angel said. “Coach Deggs came out and told me, ‘You’re trying to do too much.’ So after I settled in, I felt really good - just trusted in my sinker and going with that pretty much the rest of the way.

“I felt good, but obviously it’s early in the season and it’s a cold day. I felt good, though.”

Angel and his teammates had to overcome an emotional pregame ceremony that honored Robichaux’s impact on the program, the university and the community.

“It was emotional for a lot of the guys, myself included,” UL senior outfielder Brennan Breaux said. “Coach Robe was baseball for me in some way, shape or form. Whether you come watch baseball games here or whether you played for him, whether you’ve been a fan here, it’s super emotional. At the same time, when the first pitch is thrown, you’ve got to flip that switch and go after somebody.”

+5 Tony Robichaux sculptor to attend unveiling: "I wanted to experience the love at that moment” It’s not that he feels obligated to be in Lafayette this weekend when the memorial statue of longtime University of Louisiana at Lafayette bas…

The hitters weren’t able to overcome, only getting five hits and striking out 16 times.

“I think it might be a little bit of both,” Breaux said. “Early in the season, the pitching always has a little edge up on the hitting. As the season goes on, the hitting starts to catch up. We just tried to do too much at the plate tonight. We tried to play over our ski-tips and that’s the result.”

The Cajuns did an RBI double by Nick Hagedorn in the sixth. Bouncing into the stands cost UL a run when two runners in scoring position were stranded.

Breaux then led off the seventh with a single and eventually scored on Justin Greene’s RBI ground out.

But pinch-runner Alex Hannie was stranded on second to end the game.

“I thought we did a nice job of responding after not being able to get a whole lot done at the dish all night,” Deggs said. “Look, it’s a very emotional time. It’s a very emotional weekend. The kids really want to win and sometimes you can try to do a little too much.

“I think that’s kind of the case tonight with what you saw at the plate. We’re better than we were tonight at the plate.”

+3 UL baseball preparing for a season unlike any other; how the Cajuns will 'win for coach Robe' Opening weekend will feature Deggs' debut as head coach, the retiring of Robe's No. 36 and, on Saturday, the unveiling of a statue of Coach Robe that was purchased by former players.

The Cajuns will try again for their first win under Deggs at 2 p.m. Saturday against Louisiana Tech.

On Friday, even the visiting Lions had number "36" on their caps.

"Lot of tears, man," Deggs said of the pregame ceremony honoring Robichaux. "There probably wasn’t a dry eye in here. That’s our guy. There’s going to be several bridges we’re going to have to cross. The holiday is for the family and just starting school back in August without him. When you’re grieving, you have a lot of firsts and tonight you want to do it for coach, do it for coach, do it for coach. Hitting is extremely difficult. I liked our compete. I liked our intensity. We just have to slow down a little bit."