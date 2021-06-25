UL coach Billy Napier and his staff have long coveted players capable of helping in multiple areas.

All signs point toward the Ragin’ Cajuns adding another prospect with the versatility to check multiple boxes in Damon Youngblood from McKinney, Texas.

During his high school career, the recent UL verbal commitment has played safety, wide receiver, running back, kick returner and yes, he’s even served as a kicker at times.

The Cajuns offered the 5-11, 180-pound athlete as a potential starter at safety one day.

“I would say my biggest strengths are my ball skills and play recognition,” Youngblood said.

Like many athletes around the country these days, Youngblood is currently preparing to play this fall for a new team in McKinney High after previously playing at nearby Melissa High.

His new head coach – Marcus Shavers – can’t wait to utilize Youngblood’s talents.

“Damon is a tremendous athlete,” Shavers said. “He’s a very dangerous player. He’s going to do so many different things for us this season. He can cover man to man and he’s got great range when playing zone.

“As a tackler, he’s a fierce competitor. He’s a very physical football player.”

Youngblood said flourishing while learning new positions or new schemes is nothing new for him.

“I didn’t start playing safety until my sophomore year,” he said. “I was a receiver and running back prior to that. I’m picking up the defense pretty quickly.”

It didn’t take Youngblood very long to realize how appealing UL’s program is for his future.

With numerous other offers available, such as Tulane, Rice and North Texas, Youngblood said he isn’t planning any more visits after last weekend’s second visit to Lafayette.

Youngblood joins wide receiver Jaydon Johnson from Missouri City, Texas, tight end Terrance Carter from Harker Heights, Texas and offensive tackle Bryant Williams from Grand Lake as UL's four verbal commitments so far this summer.

“I really like the winning culture and the area,” Youngblood said, “and how they play.

“It’s exciting (seeing facilities). That’s the kind of program I want to be a part of.”

Shavers said he loves the fit of Youngblood and the Cajuns. First due to the safety’s raw skills and also because of the coaches at UL.

“He’s got a strong base and he’s got speed,” Shavers said. “He runs under an 11 in the 100.”

Shavers is also high on the Cajuns’ program in general because of defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, who has ties in Texas.

“I think going there is a great fit for him,” Shavers said. “I think he really made a good choice. He hit it off very well with coach Toney. I think coach Toney is a great coach. We love coach Toney around here … big fans of him here in McKinney.”

Youngblood also noticed how good UL’s current safety corps is and how the rotation works.

“I like how they play a lot of safeties and how if you improve, you have a chance to get on the field too,” he said.