Softball isn’t a game given to perfection, but the No. 23-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns gave it a pretty good try at the 36th Annual Louisiana Classics this weekend at Lamson Park.
On Sunday, the Cajuns got a five-inning no-hitter from ace right-hander Kandra Lamb and also scored plenty of runs for an 8-0 mercy-rule win over Tulsa.
“I’m really happy with our team,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “I want to give the girls so much credit. They worked really hard.”
That victory ran he UL’s record to 5-0 on the young season, outscoring the opposition 46-0 in the process.
“The extra day of rest definitely helped,” Lamb said. “We work to have momentum every day on the mound, just building off last night’s performance from Sam (Landry) and Karly (Heath).
Lamb was dominant in the circle from the start. The only baserunner she allowed was a leadoff walk to Kyle Norwood in the fourth and struck out 10 in the game.
“It was a really good confidence-booster to start the season,” Lamb said.
For the weekend, UL’s pitching staff struck out 50 and walked five.
“I think this puts a lot more confidence in what we’ve been throughout the fall,” Lamb said. “We’ve got a new pitching coach and having to adjust to that at the beginning was a little difficult just trying to figure out how we should communicate and what works best for everyone. But I think this weekend shows that what we’re doing is working.”
Offensively, the Cajuns got 11 hits and scored runs in four of the five innings.
“We did a lot of good things, but we did a lot we can clean up,” Glasco said. “We’ve got to work on our base-running. We work on every day being a nightmare. We work on every day being a nightmare and being super aggressive. When you do that, it’s really hard to run the bases correctly. It’s easy to run the bases if you’re going 80% going around them, but when you’re going 100%, you’ve got to make split-second decisions. We’re going to get a lot better at that.”
Sophie Piskos ignited the rally in the first with a two-out single and stole second. Taylor Roman singled her home with a base hit to right.
The two-run second was powered by Stormy Kotzelnick’s two-run single for the 3-0 lead.
The Cajuns really threatened the mercy rule with four in the third for a 7-0 lead. Piskos got it started with a double and scored on Jourdyn Campbell’s RBI single.
Maddie Hayden kept it going with an RBI single ahead of Karly Heath’s two-run double, coming into Sunday’s game looking for her first hit of the season.
“I was just thinking keep it simple, don’t try to do too much,” said Hayden, who went 3 for 3 with two RBIs. “Just get on base. That’s my job. I just had to keep myself motivated. Don’t get down on myself. I’m new, so working out the nerves a little bit.”
Heath was in the middle of the action again in the fifth. Campbell reached on an infield single and eventually scored when Hayden’s RBI bunt created the walk-off celebration for UL, which will next host Nicholls at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“I’m good now,” Hayden said. “The jitters are gone.”
It was her first big Lamson Park memory as a player after watching her older sister for years shine in a UL uniform.
“I love it,” Hayden said. “I love Lamson Park. I love Lafayette. I love the atmosphere. I have something to prove. I have the last name. People know who I am, but I’m coming here to be better than my sister. I’m not here to be Haley’s (four-time All-Sun Belt performer Haley) sister. I’m here to be Maddie and so I’m excited for my four years here.”