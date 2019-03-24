The frustration just keeps mounting for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team.

On Sunday, everything seemed to be setting up perfectly for Cajuns left-handed reliever Grant Cox to be the hero of UL’s second straight winning Sun Belt Conference weekend series.

+2 Cajuns hold on to lead late to even series with Mountaineers All kinds of things can lose a baseball game for you, ranging from errors to walks to the ball simply not bouncing your way.

Cox bailed out his struggling starting pitcher with 5⅓ solid innings and the Cajuns took a lead into the ninth inning.

Then disaster struck.

A lead-off walk and two misplayed bunt coverages proved costly in a 6-5 loss to Appalachian State at Russo Park.

“He (Cox) did his job,” UL coach Tony Robichaux said. “He did everything he could to help us win.”

+2 Game beginning to reward Hunter Kasuls' uncanny consistency at the plate for Cajuns Like many hitters, UL second baseman Hunter Kasuls has gone through stretches of bad luck during his baseball career with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

In the middle of the first, UL trailed 2-0, but when Cox walked off the field in the top of the seventh inning, the Cajuns led 5-3.

“Your starting pitcher doesn’t get out of the first inning,” Robichaux said. “We’re hitting people and walking period, so you dodge that bullet. The next guy calms it down and gets us to where we need to be.”

Sidearmer Caleb Armstrong pitched two effective innings, but then ran into trouble in the ninth. It started with a lead-off walk in an at-bat that began with a 1-2 count.

“On the 1-2 count, you have to induce a swing,” Robichaux said. “That guy’s got to leave the plate swinging.”

Tulane's RPI low entering home game against UL Coach Travis Jewett says winning will take care of any issues. The Green Wave was 95th in the RPI according to WarrenNolan.com as of Tuesday afternoon.

Making matters worse is the next two Mountaineers bunted and neither one was fielded cleanly. The first one was thrown to second base late and the second one was thrown highly to first base.

“You’ve got a guy 1-2 and you walk him,” Robichaux said. “That’s inexcusable. From there, you’ve got to get an out on the bunt and we don’t get an out on the bunt, so you give people extra bases, extra at-bats in the most critical time of the game. When you play on the edge like we do — we’re always right there with somebody — you don’t leave yourself (room for) many mistakes.”

Luke Drumheller made UL pay with a two-run single to left to give the Mountaineers the 6-5 lead.

“You play all day to get done in by one mismanaged inning,” Robichaux said. “That’s the most frustrating thing about the whole thing.”

Cantrelle, Cajuns enjoy historic victory over Demons There was a time not so long ago where it seemed like UL sophomore shortstop Hayden Cantrelle just couldn’t get a base hit.

But Brandon Young entered the game with two runners in scoring position and no outs and impressively left the inning with no further damage, thanks to two big strikeouts.

The Cajuns (now 11-14, 3-3) did get runners on the corners with two outs in the bottom half, but a strikeout ended it.

“You’ve got to get the job done when it’s time to get the job done,” Robichaux said.

For the record, Hayden Cantrelle did extend his hitting streak to 13 with a 1-for-3 game, Orynn Veillon did pound a solo home run to left in the sixth and Todd Lott stayed hot at 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and a nifty single to right in the ninth.

But left-handed starter Dalton Horton only got two outs in the first.

“I just think he’s had one bad start turn into two more bad starts,” Robichaux said to explain Horton’s slump. “He’s just not locating the fastball. That’s what does a lot of pitchers in.”