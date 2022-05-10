As good as the numbers look, something tells UL softball coach Gerry Glasco they are going to work against his Ragin’ Cajuns at some point.
That gives Glasco one more thing to be concerned about heading into the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Wednesday in Mobile, Alabama. The top-seeded Cajuns begin at 10 a.m. against No. 9 seed Coastal Carolina.
“I don’t know, trying to beat someone four times in a row … the numbers start adding up,” said Glasco, referring to UL sweeping Coastal Carolina 6-0, 6-4 and 7-3 two weeks ago at Lamson Park.
The Cajuns (41-11, 23-4) have won 18 of their last 19 games and were 24-3 in the second half of the season. UL also has won eight straight games in the Sun Belt tournament.
Those numbers do not give Glasco much comfort.
“It’s hard to win 12 games in a row, I don’t care who you’re playing,” Glasco said. “You get all these streaks going, like how many times in a row you’ve beaten South Al, sooner or later they’re going to beat you. Sooner or later, Troy’s going to get you.
“I’m trying to think about the positive stuff, but as a coach, your common-sense meter knows this isn’t going to be an easy tournament this week. It’s going to be a really, really hard tournament for us to win.”
There are other numbers Glasco hopes do not flip on his squad.
Coastal Carolina starting pitcher Kaitlin Beasley-Polko is the reigning Sun Belt pitcher of the week, and she put on a heck of an encore by tossing a four-hit shutout against UL-Monroe on Tuesday to earn the right to play the Cajuns on Wednesday.
In Lafayette two weeks ago, though, UL’s hitters collected 17 hits and 12 runs of her during 10⅔ innings of work. She also walked two and struck out nine.
The one number Glasco is excited to see is UL’s No. 27 standing in the RPI.
“We just want to win,” he said. “We want to win four games in a row. We want to keep getting better as a ball club. We want to stay healthy, and if we can go into this tournament and go 4-0 or 4-1 — I don’t want to get in the losers' bracket real early and have to end up playing five or six games — we should maintain our RPI.”
While Coastal Carolina has an RPI of 135, potential opponents the rest of the week include Texas State (53), South Alabama (58) and Troy (72).
The other figure concerning Glasco is the number of injury issues UL is dealing with heading into the league tournament, but third baseman Jourdyn Campbell showed progress last week at UL-Monroe by playing in all three games.
“Big, big step,” Glasco said. “She played really well. She played good defense. I took her out of every game (early), just because of concerns with the safety of the field. If it had been a normal playing surface — or a dirt playing surface or a well-maintained playing surface — she could have went all three games easily.”
Center fielder Raina O’Neal appears to be rounding into form as well after missing most of the season with a hand injury. But catcher Sophie Piskos and outfielder Maddie Hayden remain questionable heading into the tournament.
Pitching depth should be in UL's favor with Meghan Schorman (13-4, 1.90 ERA), Kandra Lamb (9-4, 1.87) and Sam Landry (18-3, 2.27).
“On any given day, I know he (UL pitching coach Justin Robichaux) feels like they’re a pretty equal bunch," Glasco said. "They’re all dominant at certain times and when they’re really on, they’re more dominant.
“I think he’ll just keep trying to find the one that’s the most dominant as we go through the week.”