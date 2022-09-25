The result was the same as the week before against Rice in Houston, but there certainly were many differences between the two games.
One primary change was UL quarterbacks Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge made it much more of a priority to run the ball than over the first three games.
“I talk to them all the time about being a runner,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “If it’s covered down field and they’re dropping eight, then we need to run the football. I thought they did a good job of tucking and running it for the most part. We had some quarterback runs in there and reads and stuff, which we needed to get back to.”
Fields ran it 10 times for 46 total yards. Because college statistics still take sacks off rushing yards, though, he technically only finished the game with 26 yards rushing.
Ben Wooldridge, on the other hand, had three carries for 29 yards, including a critical third-and-17 scramble for a first down in the fourth quarter to keep the Cajuns’ comeback hopes alive at that point.
“At the end of the day, I want them to play like that all the time,” Desormeaux said. “We talk about it all the time. I was happy they did that a little bit better, a little bit more effectively.”
Turnover battle
For the second straight game, UL’s offense turned it over. This was a particularly frustrating one with freshman running back Dre’lyn Washington coughing it up from the ULM 30 on the first play of the second quarter.
The defense answered the challenge, though, getting a Courtline Flowers interception in the second quarter to set up a 27-yard field goal. It was the ninth interception already this season for the Cajuns’ defense – incredibly by nine different defenders.
It also got the Cajuns back to plus-9 in turnover margin at the time. UL entered the game ranked second nationally with a plus-9 turnover margin.
It got even better for the Cajuns in the third quarter. With the Warhawks on a run-dominated drive, a completion to a wide-open Boogie Knight resulted in a fumble – caused by Kam Pedescleaux and recovered by Bralen Trahan. That put the Cajuns at plus-10 in turnover margin on the season.
Chandler Fields later threw an interception. Overall, UL had four total fumbles. Technically, they only lost one, but it was a comedy of errors at times.
“They’re disappointed certainly and so am I,” Desormeaux said. “It’s a game that you gave it away in the end and those are just sickening.”
Slight upgrades
Despite the 21-17 loss Saturday, the Cajuns did manage to improve in several areas that have been an issue in recent weeks.
For one, the penalties came down a touch with seven flags for 65 yards. Of course, the Warhawks continued to be one of the least penalized teams in college football with four flags for 30 yards.
The Cajuns were able to possess the ball better as well with a 32:38 to 27:14 edge in time of possession.
Elsewhere, after doing a better job in third-down conversions early in the game, UL still finishing with a subpar 7-of-18 conversion rate, while limiting ULM to 6-for-15.
“The standard is not what we’ve had the last two weeks,” Desormeaux said. “Certainly for us, we continue to work at the level that we’ve worked at. We continue to push and we continue to try to get these things corrected.”