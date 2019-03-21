Like many hitters, UL second baseman Hunter Kasuls has gone through stretches of bad luck during his baseball career with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

He’s also hit in many different spots in the batting order over the past two seasons.

Tulane's RPI low entering home game against UL Coach Travis Jewett says winning will take care of any issues. The Green Wave was 95th in the RPI according to WarrenNolan.com as of Tuesday afternoon.

As the Cajuns enter the second weekend of Sun Belt Conference play starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Appalachian State at Russo Park, it appears a little stability is finally coming his way.

“I hit a little bit in different spots last year and ended up in the four-hole, so I’m comfortable in the four or two or wherever they need me,” Kasuls said.

For now, UL coach Tony Robichaux is warming up to the idea of keeping Kasuls as the team’s clean-up hitter.

Cantrelle, Cajuns enjoy historic victory over Demons There was a time not so long ago where it seemed like UL sophomore shortstop Hayden Cantrelle just couldn’t get a base hit.

“He takes away a lot of right-handed sliders the nights he’s in there for us from the left side,” Robichaux explained. “I like him there. I moved him there Saturday (in Little Rock), because I thought we needed somebody to handle the right-handed breaking ball. They wouldn’t maybe throw it as much with a lefty in the four-hole. So that’s kind of why we moved him in the four-hole right there.”

In other words, while Kasuls may be tied for fourth on the team in RBIs and isn’t physically the most imposing hitter on the squad, he strategically may be the best candidate for it.

“It’s been good for us,” Robichaux said. “A lot of pitchers have to go to the change-up and not every pitcher has a command of a change-up. But that right-handed slider can eat a couple of our righties up, so having those lefties up at the top and a lefty in the four-hole (is big).

“Because let me tell you something, four-hole hitters are going to see breaking balls and the good thing about him being in that four-hole for us is that it’s very hard to spin breaking balls to a left-handed hitter.”

Wherever he hits, there’s no arguing with how consistently Kasuls makes solid contact with the ball.

“We call that barreling up,” Robichaux said. “He lives with his barrel on the ball. That’s kind of what you do when you go recruit. You try to see how many swings a guy takes in BP and how many swings a guy takes in the game and you don’t worry about his outs.

“You worry about how many times he can put the ball on the barrel, because hitters who can barrel stuff up, they’re you’re better hitters. He just lives with the ball on his barrel. He has a lot of hard knocks right at people, but he gets the ball on his barrel. He just gives us a lot of presence in the middle of that order.”

+2 Breaux relishing his big shot as everyday performer There hasn’t been a lot of consistency around the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team during its pre-conference schedule.

Kasuls tries not to overthink it or explain the breaks of the trade.

“Honestly, I don’t even know how to explain it,” Kasuls said. “I’ve had some bad luck in the past years just hitting it right at guys and I guess it’s just coming around this year. I’ve been getting some dinky hits, so I guess the game is paying me back.”

Kasuls is currently leading the team in hitting at .316 with two doubles, two triples, two homers, nine RBIs and seven stolen bases.

“You just have to stay calm and be yourself,” Kasuls said. “You have to be consistent every day, show up and be the same player and do what you’ve got to do to be your best.

“I think we’ve got some momentum. We just need to keep riding the momentum. If we can put some good days together, we’ll see what happens.”

Appalachian St. at UL

Series: 6:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday; 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Place: Russo Park.

Records: AppSt 8-11, 1-2; UL 10-12, 2-1.

Radio: KPEL 96.5 FM.

UL Hitters: Hunter Kasuls (.319, 2 HRs, 9 RBIs); Brennan Breaux (.306, 2 HRs, 14 RBIs); Hayden Cantrelle (.298, 5 HRs, 8 RBIs); Todd Lott (.298, 6 RBIs). Team: .252, 108 runs, 20 HRs, 44 SBS.

AppSt Hitters: Luke Drumheller (.413, 20 RBIs); Riley Smith (.327, 3 HRs, 13 RBIs); Tyler Leek (.303, 8 RBIs). Team: .261, 118 runs, 10 HRs, 29 SBs.

UL Pitchers: Jacob Schultz (0-0, 1.16, 31 IP, 21 H, 8 BB, 26 K); Dalton Horton (1-1, 3.52, 23 IP, 13 H, 15 BB, 17 K); Austin Perrin (1-2, 4.18, 28 IP, 30 H, 6 BB, 19 K). Team: 4.34 ERA, 203 IP, 189 H, 100 BB, 173 K, .247 OBA.

AppSt Pitchers: Tyler Tuthill (4-1, 2.79, 29 IP, 27 H, 9 BB, 23 K); Brandon Boone (2-1, 3.10, 20.1 IP, 19 H, 10 BB, 24 K); Will Sprinkle (1-3, 3.73, 31.1 IP, 28 H, 3 BB, 18 K).