The challenges continue to come for the UL women’s basketball squad.
Coach Garry Brodhead’s Ragin’ Cajuns have rebounded quite well from the disappointing 70-41 home loss to LSU, but will be without its best pure scorer in Brandi Williams perhaps for the rest of the season.
Brodhead confirmed Monday that the 5-6 junior guard from Lake Charles has a knee injury that could take anywhere from 3 to 6 months to heal.
“It doesn’t look good,” Brodhead said. “She’s got a meniscus tear that’s pretty bad. What I know about it is, she’ll get it repaired. It just depends how long it takes to come out of that repair. It’s a major repair. It doesn’t look good at all.
“It’s not a good situation. It can be fixed, though. I think that’s the main thing, to try to get it taken care of instead of trying to bring her back too early.”
Williams averaged 15.3 points in the three games she played since the knee injury.
The process of finding perimeter shooting help continues at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Xavier of Louisiana at the Cajundome.
“We thought we were where we needed to be with Brandi and with Ty and everybody coming back,” Brodhead said. “Now there’s some adjustments being made.
“Who’s going to work hard and find a way to get themselves in the lineup?”
Brodhead said Makayia Hallmon is UL’s next best perimeter shooter, but she was already in the starting lineup. Freshman Alicia Blanton showed some good signs early, but she’s missed two games with a bone bruise.
Lanay Wheaton is scored 11 points in UL’s 67-57 road win over McNeese on 5-of-7 shooting, but Brodhead said she remains a work in progress on the defensive end.
Diamond Morrison has done some range in the past, but she’s off to an 0-for-14 start from 3-point range this season.
“If you’re a shooter, you’ve got to continue to work on it and work on it,” Brodhead said. “That’s what we need. We’re getting ready to get a break from finals and from classes and that’s what we’re going to utilize that time on in two-a-days – to try to get to be better shooters.”
The other issue weighing heavy on Brodhead’s mind these days is rebounding. Despite winning twice last week on the road against Southeastern and McNeese to get to 5-1 on the season, UL was outrebounded in both games.
“Rebounding, to me it’s all about attitude,” he said. “If you’ve got an opportunity to get a board, you’ve got to be aggressive. That’s one of the things that we realty need to be. A lot of these kids coming from high school may have played on a team where they didn’t need to rebound. Our whole philosophy is everybody rebounds – not just hybrids and post players.”
Hallmon responded with six rebounds against Southeastern. Her 16-point effort led to a 54-52 road win over SLU in a game Tamera Johnson added 12 points and five boards.
Also contributing to that win was Destiny Rice with 11 points and four rebounds, while Ty’Reona Doucet added 11 points and five boards.
Hallmon and Doucet both had 14 points in Sunday’s win over McNeese.