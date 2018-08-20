Game 1: Grambling
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 1
TIME: 6 p.m.
PLACE: Cajun Field
ABOUT GRAMBLING: The Tigers have lost only five games combined in the past three seasons and were a touchdown away from the HBCU national title last year before losing the Celebration Bowl 21-14 to North Carolina A&T. But to continue that success, coach Broderick Fobbs has to find a quarterback to replace two-time SWAC Player of the Year DeVante Kincade at QB. Sophomore Geremy Hickbottom at 6-foot-4 is the leading candidate. Alabama transfer DeSherrius Flowers is the likely featured back in what should be a more run-oriented offense. The Tigers have a big need in the secondary with only one starter returning.
PATH TO THE W: The Cajuns never lost to an FCS foe in Mark Hudspeth’s seven seasons, going 7-0 and winning by an average 46-17 score. It may not be that easy, but if UL-Lafayette doesn’t give away easy scores on turnovers, it should win its 10th home opener in 11 seasons.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL-Lafayette 34, Grambling 17 (1-0)
Game 2: at Mississippi State
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 15
TIME: 6:30
PLACE: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Starkville, Miss.
ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE: Some are calling this year’s Mississippi State team the most talented the Bulldogs have ever fielded. Four starters are back on the offensive front, the backfield of Aeris Williams and Kylin Hill provide a combination of power and speed, and the Dogs have a big-time playmaker in quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. And the defense could be even better if the thin linebacker corps remains healthy. Jeffery Simmons provides a true attacker in a deep and talented defensive line. If a young but talented receiver corps finds its stride, new head coach Joe Moorhead may have his team contending for its first SEC title since 1941.
PATH TO THE W: A rough one. Both State’s offensive and defensive lines will be a big test for their Cajuns counterparts, especially with UL-Lafayette’s lack of up-front defensive depth. Fitzgerald doesn’t hesitate to go deep, and the Cajuns were burned by the deep ball regularly last year.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
Mississippi State 41, UL-Lafayette 14 (1-1)
Game 3: Coastal Carolina
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 22
TIME: TBA
PLACE: Cajun Field
ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA: The biggest news for the Chanticleers is the return of head coach Joe Moglia, the former TD Ameritrade boss who sat out with health issues. Coastal was a much-improved team in 2017, with five of its eight losses by eight points or less, and the offense returns virtually intact except at quarterback. Malcolm Williams can be a game-breaker at receiver if the QB slot is solidified, likely by late-season starter Kilton Anderson. Defense is a big question mark, with five of the front seven starters departed, but Silas Kelly provides stability at linebacker in Coastal’s first foray into Sun Belt play.
PATH TO THE W: The Cajuns should be able to attack an inexperienced Chanticleers defense up front. If the hosts can establish the running game in their first-ever meeting with Coastal, they should win their Sun Belt opener for the 10th time in 11 seasons.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL-Lafayette 31, Coastal Carolina 17 (2-1, 1-0)
Game 4: at Alabama
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 29
TIME: TBA
PLACE: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
ABOUT ALABAMA: What’s there to say? The defending national champions are loaded with front-line talent as usual, but depth may be more of an issue this year than in the past. Only two regular starters — end Isaiah Buggs and linebacker Anfernee Jennings — are back defensively, meaning that Bama must avoid the injury bug that bit hard last year. The offense is solid up front with four starters, two-time 1,000-yard rusher Damien Harris leads a deep backfield and the receiving corps is loaded with talent. If the Tide can figure out whether Jalen Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa will be under center, another playoff appearance is likely.
PATH TO THE W: Absolutely everything has to go right for the Cajuns and absolutely everything has to go wrong for the Crimson Tide. The Cajuns’ best hope is to air it out against a secondary that has to replace all six players in its dime coverage package.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
Alabama 45, UL-Lafayette 10 (2-2)
Game 5: at Texas State
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 6
TIME: TBA
PLACE: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, Texas
ABOUT TEXAS STATE: Pressure is mounting on third-year coach Everett Withers, who was brought in to rekindle Bobcats football fortunes but who is 4-20 in two years. The offense was anemic last year, scoring 14 or fewer points seven times, and will have a new quarterback and receiver corps. The offensive line should be better with four starters back. The linebackers are solid with Bryan London II and Frankie Griffin combining for 165 tackles last year, but top lineman Jordan Mittie transferred and the secondary didn’t have an interception all of last season. The defense gave up 170 points in the final four games.
PATH TO THE W: The Cajuns have never lost to Texas State in five previous Sun Belt meetings and allowed only 10 points in the last two wins combined, while outscoring the Bobcats 182-71 in the series. If UL-Lafayette’s defense solidifies early in the year, this one won’t be close either.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL-Lafayette 42, Texas State 20 (3-2, 2-0)
Game 6: New Mexico State
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 13
TIME: 4 p.m.
PLACE: Cajun Field
ABOUT NEW MEXICO STATE: The Aggies return to the independent ranks in their first season after being booted from the streamlined Sun Belt, and the ouster didn’t come at a good time after NMSU made its first bowl appearance in almost six decades. They could be in the bowl picture again with six winnable games on an easy schedule, but only if the Aggies can replace their best three offensive players. NMSU’s defense is another story … the Aggies went from the nation’s worst defense to one of the fiercest, ranking second in sacks nationally last year, and safety Shamad Lomax forced seven turnovers himself last year.
PATH TO THE W: The Aggies play three Sun Belt teams this season and will have a chip on their shoulder in all of those games, and their defense could be disruptive to a Cajuns front that likely won’t have a senior starter. But the Cajuns defense can shine in what could be the lowest scoring game of the year.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL-Lafayette 24, New Mexico State 14 (4-2)
Game 7: at Appalachian State
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 20
TIME: TBA
PLACE: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, N.C.
ABOUT APPALACHIAN STATE: The Mountaineers’ 8-4 record last season was almost a disappointment after sky-high expectations. This year, without four-year QB starter Taylor Lamb, expectations are only to win the Sun Belt East. That could happen, with skill and experience at every other skill spot and a solid offensive line. A defense that allowed only 30 points in the last four games combined could be just as good if Anthony Flory gets some help at linebacker in the 3-4 scheme. The secondary is likely the best in the Sun Belt. A Nov. 24 season finale against Troy at home should decide the East title.
PATH TO THE W: Breaking in a new quarterback always comes with question marks, and if the Cajuns can get pressure there and can find a way to slow down talented running back Jalin Moore , they could keep it close. But the visitors still have to score, and that will be a chore.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
Appalachian State 27, UL-Lafayette 13 (4-3, 2-1)
Game 8: Arkansas State
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 27
TIME: TBA
PLACE: Cajun Field
ABOUT ARKANSAS STATE: With some breaks, the Red Wolves could be a contender for the Group of Five's New Year’s bowl spot. If that happens, it will be because of an offense led by an experienced group of skill players. Justice Hansen is a two-way threat at quarterback and has a lot of receivers, and 5-foot-5 running back Warren Wand has over 1,500 yards in two seasons. The defense needs some work with national sack leader Javon Rolland-Jones gone and the secondary badly depleted, but the Wolves get a schedule break with the other Sun Belt favorites — they don’t play Troy and they get Appalachian State in Jonesboro.
PATH TO THE W: The Cajuns will have to find a way to slow down A-State’s hurry-up offense, something they failed miserably at last year in a televised 47-3 loss. With new faces, the Wolves’ defense may have some gaps, but ASU has been very good at forcing and converting turnovers.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
Arkansas State 41, UL-Lafayette 21 (4-4, 2-2)
Game 9: at Troy
DATE: Saturday, Nov. 3
TIME: TBA
PLACE: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Ala.
ABOUT TROY: An October night in Tiger Stadium last fall proved the Trojans’ worth, and Troy again boasts the quickest and most athletic squad in the Sun Belt. The loss of QB Brandon Silvers and TB Jordan Chunn hurt, but the Trojans still have a solid offensive front and a group of solid but untested running backs, and wide out Deondre Douglas is a game-changer. Troy’s defense was the league’s best last year (112 tackles for losses) and returns linebacker Hunter Reese and nose tackle Trevon Sanders. If the Trojans can make a quarterback out of the athletic Kaleb Barker or Sawyer Smith, they’re a good pick for the East title.
PATH TO THE W: The Cajuns offense will have to avoid negative plays and can’t get behind the chains. Troy was excellent at dictating games with its defense last year. Somehow, UL-Lafayette’s defense has to find a way to do the same against a talented but untested Trojan backfield.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
Troy 35, UL-Lafayette 21 (4-5, 2-3)
Game 10: Georgia State
DATE: Saturday, Nov. 10
TIME: TBA
PLACE: Cajun Field
ABOUT GEORGIA STATE: The Panthers went from 3-9 to their first-ever bowl appearance in one season under first-year coach Shawn Elliott, surprising many of their Sun Belt brethren. Getting back to that point won’t be easy since the quarterback and running back positions are void of experience. Conner Manning at QB was the trigger man of a potent offense that still has the solid Penny Hart at receiver and a veteran offensive line. Georgia State should be solid up front defensively, but cornerback Jerome Smith is the only returnee in the secondary. The kicking game needs a huge upgrade after struggles last season.
PATH TO THE W: The Cajuns didn’t play Georgia State last year and haven’t played the Panthers since 2015. They’ve never lost to GSU, but all three games have been close and have been high-scoring. This is one game the UL-Lafayette offense may have a chance to showcase itself.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL-Lafayette 38, Georgia State 28 (5-5, 3-3)
Game 11: South Alabama
DATE: Saturday, Nov. 17
TIME: TBA
PLACE: Cajun Field
ABOUT SOUTH ALABAMA: Thea Jaguar program took a hit when returning quarterback Dallas Davis left late in spring drills, leaving a hole that either senior Cole Garvin or mercurial freshman Cephus Johnson has to fill. Otherwise, USA is solid in the skill positions with Tra Minter at running back and a bevy of athletic receivers. But the offensive front had heavy losses and is still a work in progress. The linebacker corps is the best part of an improving defense, led by the aptly-named Bull Barge. The Jags had a glaring weakness in generating quarterback pressure last season and need to improve there.
PATH TO THE W: The Jaguars were vulnerable against mobile quarterbacks last year, and Cajuns freshman Levi Lewis ran for 129 yards and threw for two scores in a surprising 19-14 win. USA’s defense should be better, but UL-Lafayette should still be able to have success – especially if there’s a bowl game on the line.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL-Lafayette 27, South Alabama 21 (6-5, 4-3)
Game 12: at UL-Monroe
DATE: Saturday, Nov. 24
TIME: TBA
PLACE: Malone Stadium, Monroe
ABOUT UL-MONROE: The third year under coach Matt Viator figures to be the best yet, as the former long-time McNeese mentor finally has a fully-stocked offense. Caleb Evans bedeviled the Cajuns last year with a five-TD game and has eight other offensive starters surrounding him. Former Alabama signee Derrick Gore could have a breakout year at running back behind an offensive line that returns almost intact. ULM’s defense was its strength not long ago, but the Warhawks gave up more points than only four other teams nationally last season. David Griffith and Chase Day are quality linebackers that should help change that.
PATH TO THE W: The Warhawks and the Cajuns had an old-fashioned shootout last year, tying 50-50 in regulation before ULM won in overtime. UL-Lafayette had won eight of nine meetings before that, but the Cajuns are going to find stopping the Warhawks offense another challenge.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL-Monroe 41, UL-Lafayette 31 (6-6, 4-4)