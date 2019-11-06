INSIDE THE GAME

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Cajuns are hoping to improve to 7-2 on the season for the first time since going 8-2 in 2013 season. More importantly, a win would keep UL atop the Sun Belt West standings at 4-1. It would be UL’s first win over Coastal in only second meeting after losing 30-28 last September.

KEY MATCHUP

UL’s offensive line vs. Coastal’s front seven. Especially if right tackle Robert Hunt is out again, it’s going to be important for UL’s offensive line and running game to control the clock against Coastal’s defensive front.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CAJUNS: UL running backs Trey Ragas (71-598, 7 TDs), Elijah Mitchell (116-705, 12 TDs) and Raymond Calais (70-547, 4 TDs) hope to control the ball against the Sun Belt leaders in time of possession.

CCU: LB Teddy Gallagher leads the defense with 67 tackles this season, which is 8.4 stops per game to rank him sixth in the Sun Belt.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Cajuns’ rushing attack is ranked third nationally at 288 yards per game … UL’s 29 rushing touchdowns is third nationally … UL’s total yards figure of 491.1 yards is 13th nationally … Coastal’s defense has collected 15 sacks this season, while UL’s defense has 17 … Conversely, UL’s offense has allowed nine sacks to the opposition, compared to 12 by Coastal foes … Coastal’s offense has converted 42 percent on third down, while giving up 40 percent … UL’s offense is converting 48 percent on third and giving up 35 percent defensively … Coastal’s defense is ranked second in the Sun Belt in total defense and pass defense and third in first downs allowed … Coastal is outscoring its opposition 116-86 in the second half, while UL is even better at 138-67 after halftime.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

32 – Number of completions by Coastal quarterback Bryce Carpenter in last week’s win over Troy, which is program’s most since 2014.

19 – National ranking for the Cajuns’ defense for only 18.4 points allowed per game this season after last week’s 31-3 win.

87 – Number of first downs Coastal Carolina’s offense has collected this season both rushing and passing for a truly balanced attack. The other 11 out of 185 came by penalty. UL’s breakdown is 201-111-80-10.

FOUR DOWNS

1 – Time of possession

Coastal led the Sun Belt and was 15th nationally in time of possession last year at 32:48; leads SBC and 20th nationally this year at 32:26.

2 – Another rookie

Coastal head coach Jamey Chadwell will be the sixth first-year head coach the Cajuns have faced so far this this season.

3 – Roller coaster defense

Coastal’s defense allowed under 300 total yards in its first three games this season, but have allowed over 360 in the last four, including a season-high 500 yards in the 36-35 win over Troy last Saturday.

4 – Two better than one?

In the Chanticleers’ first three wins this season, they used a true two-quarterback system between Fred Payton and Bryce Carpenter. Last week’s win over Troy was the first win this season with only one quarterback used due to injury to Payton.

SCHEDULES

COASTAL CAROLINA (4-4, 1-3)

Aug. 31 Eastern Michigan L, 30-23

Sept. 7 at Kansas W, 12-7

Sept. 14 Norfolk State W, 46-7

Sept. 21 at Massachusetts W, 62-28

Sept. 28 at Appalachian State L, 56-37

Oct. 12 Georgia State, L 31-12

Oct. 19 At Georgia Southern L, 30-27 (OT)

Nov. 2 Troy W, 36-35

Nov. 7 Louisiana, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Nov. 16 at Arkansas State, TBA

Nov. 23 at UL Monroe, TBA

Nov. 30 Texas State, TBA

UL (6-2, 3-1)

Aug. 31 Mississippi State 11 a.m. L, 38-28

Sept. 7 Liberty 6:30 p.m. W, 35-14

Sept. 14 Texas Southern W, 77-6

Sept. 21 At Ohio W, 45-25

Sept. 28 At Georgia Southern W, 37-24

Oct. 9 Appalachian State L, 17-7

Oct. 17 At Arkansas State W, 37-20

Nov. 2 Texas State W, 31-3

Nov. 7 At Coastal Carolina 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Nov. 16 At South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Nov. 23 Troy TBA

Nov. 30 UL Monroe TBA

THE ADVOCATE SAYS …

UL 23, Coastal Carolina 13

This game might be the toughest to gauge all season. It’s a road game on a Thursday and the Chanticleers have been up and down all season long. With that said, Coastal needed a two-point conversion in the final seconds last week to end a seven-game Sun Belt Conference losing streak. Barring a turnover barrage, UL’s defense should be enough if the offense has another rough half again.