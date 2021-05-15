ARLINGTON, Texas — Perhaps they were a bit fatigued.
But after a 15-inning win Friday night, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns were defeated 6-2 in Saturday middle game of the road series against the UT-Arlington Mavericks at Clay Gould Ballpark.
With a doubleheader looming on Saturday afternoon, the last thing UL and Texas-Arlington needed was a marathon game Friday night.
For the Cajuns anyway, at least they went to bed early Saturday morning extremely tired but with a smile after hanging on for a 4-3 road win in 15 innings in a game that lasted 4 hours and 44 minutes.
On paper, UL (27-21, 10-10 Sun Belt) felt great heading into Saturday’s doubleheader after winning Friday with one of the nation’s hottest pitchers going in Connor Cooke.
Overall, Cooke didn’t pitch poorly, but the Mavericks (24-26, 12-8) put up four runs in the first inning. Dylan Paul collected an RBI double, Andrew Miller an RBI groundout and Josh Minjarez a two-run double to give the Mavs the lead for good.
Philip Childs later made it 5-1 with an RBI single in the fourth.
Cooke gave up five runs (two earned) on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts in six innings.
Both teams had seven hits, but the Cajuns stranded eight to six for UTA.
UTA starter Kody Bullard was the winning pitcher, allowing one run on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts in seven innings.
Friday’s win was the first 15-inning game for the Cajuns since 2017 against Southeastern.
Josh Cofield delivered the game-winning RBI with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 15th set up by a double from CJ Willis.
The Cajuns appeared to be headed for a relatively routine victory. Starter Spencer Arrighetti had a solid outing, giving up two runs on seven hits, two walks and striking out six in seven innings.
Leading 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Arrighetti gave up a lead-off single, which brought on reliever Brandon Talley, who delivered a pinch-hit homer in Saturday's game. One out later, Andrew Miller foiled the plan with a two-run homer to tie the game.
At that point, the two bullpens dominated the next seven innings. Freshman southpaw Chipper Menard threw 2-2/3 shutout innings with four strikeouts, followed by Jeff Wilson with 1-2/3 shutout winns with two walks and three strikeouts.
Left-handed specialist Blake Marshall came on to get the final out of the 14th for the Cajuns and got his first win of the season when the Cajuns scored in the top of the 15th.
Dane Dixon closed out the win in the 15th, allowing one hit and striking out 15.
The Cajuns got 10 hits and stranded 13 runners, while the Mavs has 12 hits and stranded 15.