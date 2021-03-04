It’s been the most unusual Sun Belt men’s basketball regular season ever.
The teams played two-game weekend series for the first time ever.
In addition to numerous cancellations and postponements because of COVID-19 issues, there were also games impacted by a historic ice storm across the Deep South.
Even more bizarre, one preseason conference favorite – Georgia State with 12 – played six fewer games than the other one – Little Rock with 18.
So perhaps it’s trending to be a very unpredictable conference tournament held this weekend in Pensacola, Florida.
“I think the field is wide open,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “I think there are several teams that have an opportunity to win this tournament. I do think the top four seeds are the best four teams in the conference and we’ll see if that proves right.”
Those top four seeds are Georgia State (14-5, 8-4) and Coastal Carolina (15-6, 9-5) in the East and Texas State (18-6, 12-3) and UL (16-8, 10-7) in the West.
If you were going to pick a favorite, Texas State did win the West by four games in the loss column, while Georgia State is probably the scariest outfit on paper with five players averaging double figures.
The argument for the Bobcats is, they ran away with the West race, but will they be able to ramp up that intensity for a single-elimination tournament?
For the Panthers, they won the East playing eight of the 12 they did get in on the road. One could argue that makes Georgia State a more clear-cut favorite than a first glance would suggest.
There are several fascinating questions to be answered this weekend in Pensacola.
One is, do games played matter?
“They’ve got fresh legs, I know that,” Marlin said of Georgia State.
Perhaps all those free weeks will benefit or did it rob the Panthers from valuable seasoning?
Another question is, what role will familiarity play?
For the first time in conference tournament history, perhaps even most of the games will pit teams that haven’t played all season.
“But yet we’ve watched those teams on video,” Marlin said of the East teams. “We’ve watched a lot of their games. We’ve been scouting them all year. We’ll be prepared for Monroe or South Alabama. It is a strange and unique year.”
In fact, Marlin’s had a plan throughout the season to handle this scenario. The Cajuns will meet Friday’s South Alabama-ULM winner at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“The last month especially, we talk it just about every day in staff meetings,” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said. “So if you’re one of the assistants and you don’t have the scout that particular week, you can kind of focus and take a peek of what’s going in the East.
“Coach has done a really good job of putting together a system and a process that allows us to be prepared to play anybody in the tournament from the East division.”
Another interesting factor to ponder is, what role do statistics really play in analyzing a field in a season the divisions didn’t play each other?
If those numbers still matter, however, the East teams may have the edge.
The two leaders in scoring offense are Georgia State and Coastal Carolina.
The two leaders in scoring defense are Texas State and Appalachian State.
The two, actually four, leaders in 3-point percentage defense are Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Georgia State and South Alabama.
The two teams that made the most 3-pointers are Coastal Carolina and South Alabama.
The two best rebounding teams are Coastal Carolina and UL.
The two leaders in assists are Georgia State and Coastal Carolina and the two leaders in steals are Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern.
Georgia State also leads the league in turnover margin, just ahead of UTA and that’s been a huge obstacle for the Cajuns much of the season.
If there’s a dark horse team outside the four top two seeds it’s likely South Alabama (16-10, 10-7).
The Jaguars had won eight in a row before getting swept by at home by Georgia State in the final weekend.
“The top four seeds I feel like are the best four teams, but South Alabama had an opportunity to win the league if they win one home game on the last weekend,” Marlin said.
South Alabama also may sport the most explosive scorer in the tournament in Michael Flowers, who leads the league at 20.8 points per game and makes 38.6%t of his 3-pointers.
But the Jaguars don't depend on more than six players on most nights, so depth could play a big role facing a compact weekend schedule.
The real challenge for the Cajuns is their first two games could be South Alabama, which has beaten UL four straight, and if they win, Georgia State on Sunday.
On the other hand, UL did beat West champion Texas State three times in four tries this season.
“They’ve got a good group,” Marlin said of Georgia State, “as a lot of the other teams do too.”