The University of Louisiana at Lafayette checked in at No. 25 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25, the first time in program history that the Ragin' Cajuns have been ranked in the poll.
With its appearance in the CFP Top 25, the Ragin' Cajuns are now ranked in all three polls after coming in at No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 21 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll on Sunday afternoon.
In its last outing, the team posted a 70-20 victory over in-state rival ULM in Monroe, the most points scored by either team in the series and Louisiana's most points since posting 77 against Texas Southern on Sept. 14, 2019, while the 50-point margin of victory also marks a series high.
Louisiana returns to action on Friday, Dec. 4, when it travels to Boone, North Carolina, to take on Appalachian State in a rematch of the past two Sun Belt Conference Championship games. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Now 8-1 overall and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, Louisiana has already clinched its spot in the conference title game against nationally ranked Coastal Carolina, which will be played on Dec. 19, in Conway, South Carolina.