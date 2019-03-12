UL coach Tony Robichaux warned all who would listen Sunday and Monday that it might be a bit tricky piecing together enough pitching to cover 18 innings on a five-game week that ends in the Sun Belt Conference opener.

It might have just been a premonition or three decades of college coaching or perhaps just the veteran coach leaning on his elementary school math.

Whichever it was, Robichaux’s fears were realized quickly when the visiting New Orleans Privateers struck for four runs in the first, three in the second and two more in the third during a convincing 10-3 victory over the Ragin’ Cajuns on Tuesday at Russo Park.

The Cajuns (6-10) have now lost three in a row after a five-game losing streak ended Saturday, and must now come up with nine more innings of pitch when they host Southern Mississippi at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The one surprise is UL started freshman right-hander Blake Schultz but he had his first poor outing of the season, allowed seven runs (four earned) on five hits with one walk and no strikeouts in one-plus inning.

Fellow freshman right-hander Connor Cooke relieved him and actually slowed down the Privateers, lasting five innings with two runs on three hits, two walks and five strikeouts. That included a pair of up-and-down innings.

Logan Savoy relieved Cooke and allowed a run over the final three innings.

Offensively, it was another night of frustration. The Cajuns loaded the bases with one out in the fifth, only to ground into a double play.

+2 Punchless Cajuns fall to Loyola-Marymount in rubber game Filling out a lineup card, especially for home games, is beginning to become a daunting task for UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux.

The bases were loaded again in the seventh with one out when a fly out and a strikeout ended that threat.

It almost happened again in the eighth, but Jonathan Windham delivered a two-out, two-run single to center to chase home a pair.

Still, the Cajuns left on 12 runners in the game.

UNO starting pitcher Bailey Holstein allowed one run on five hits in 4.1 innings, before Brayson Smith came on to get the win in relief.

UNO was led offensively by Collin Morrill at 2-for-6 with a double and two RBIs, while Salo Iza went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.