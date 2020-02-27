It’ll be a third straight weekend of nostalgia for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team when the Sam Houston Bearkats begin a three-game series at 6 p.m. Friday at Russo Park.

The first weekend was about a proper memorial for Tony Robichaux.

Last weekend against Virginia Tech was about the return of former assistant coach John Szefc.

This one is about UL coach Matt Deggs playing his former team.

“Most of those kids have been around me for three years, and had I stayed, it would have been four,” Deggs said. “We’re all very close. Stuff like that causes people to play over their ski tips and overachieve at times.

“It’ll be interesting. I like their ball club a lot. I think they’re going to have a great year. We’ll have our hands full this weekend.”

Once all the hugs with his former players and coaches are done, Deggs and his new staff will have a tough chore. One, the Bearkats are off to a 5-2 start — with their two losses being 8-7 in 11 innings to St. Mary’s and a 4-1 loss at Texas.

Secondly, Sam Houston knows a great deal about Deggs, which greatly complicates preparation.

“It’s a lot,” said Deggs, who was 187-118 in his five seasons in Huntsville, Texas. “They hold the advantage with the fact that they know me. They know everything about us. They know our signs. They know everything. We’ll have to devise some stuff with how we’re going to call the game. Obviously I understand how to pitch a lot of their guys.”

The Bearkats are hitting .291 as a team with a .365 on-base percentage, 45 runs, 17 doubles, two homers and nine stolen bases. By comparison, UL is hitting .179 with a .303 on-base percentage, 30 runs, seven doubles, one homer and 17 stolen bases.

In seven games, the Bearkats have struck out 58 times and walked 17 times, compared to UL’s 99 strikeouts and 41 walks.

“We’ll do six, seven pitches deep, and then we’ll end up here (up) with a chase,” Deggs said. “Hey man, you’ve got to find a way to punch through that one time and then you realize you like the taste of blood … let’s go.”

One good sign for UL — off to a disappointing 2-7 start — in Wednesday’s 10-8 loss to Northwestern State was a few encouraging hits. Connor Kimple, for one, got three hits, and Ben Fitzgerald came through with an RBI single.

“He can hit,” Deggs said of Kimple. “Man, if we get him going and Hayden (Cantrelle) gets going, this Julian Brock kid looks like he’s for real, that’s a nice place to start right there. Brennan Breaux had a huge knock off the bench. (Nick) Hagedorn got going a little bit tonight.

“If Fitz is going to hit and he likes that DH spot, sometimes if you’re struggling defensively but you can hit, when you have a chance to DH, it relaxes you a little bit. I thought he had a good night.”

Deggs said he was encouraged to see Brock’s ability to both catch and play first base in Wednesday’s loss, but that “you don’t want to compromise too much (defensively), because we haven’t proven that we can cover up stuff with runs, but yeah, you can pick a spot or two where you might be able to hide a bat.”

The Cajuns are expecting to start Conor Angel (1-1, 0.69 ERA), Brandon Young (1-0, 2.89) and Will Moriarty (0-2, 2.61).

Sam Houston will counter with RHP Tyler Davis (2-0, 1.64), southpaw Dominic Robinson (1-0, 0.90) and righty Caleb Cannon (0-0, 0.00).

The Bearkats have been led at the plate so far by three hot hitters in Christian Smith (.429), Jack Rogers (.407) and Bryce Holmes (.391).

“We’ll be back to pitching and defense on Friday with (Conor) Angel,” Deggs said. “We’ll play our best defense and try to manufacture some runs and win a ball game that way.”