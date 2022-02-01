Earlier this season, there were legitimate reasons to be concerned about the UL women’s basketball team’s fortunes this season.

Leading scorer Brandi Williams was lost for the season with a knee injury after three games.

Shortly after that, freshman sharpshooter Indiana Bodley also suffered a season-ending knee injury.

In the first game after Williams injury, Alicia Blanton showed promise with 12 points, only to not play again. Initially, the freshman was scheduled to be returning in late January, but now the decision has been made to redshirt her to avoid losing a season of eligibility.

Even before those developments, UL was originally counting on the extremely athletic Destiny McAfee to provide valuable minutes this season and she’s no longer with the program.

That means coach Garry Brodhead’s defending regular season Sun Belt Conference champions only have 10 players left on the roster for the stretch drive, including two averaging fewer than seven minutes played a game.

Somehow, it’s working so far.

The Cajuns are 12-4 overall and 4-2 in league play, just one game out of first place in the loss column.

“I think it starts with Ty (Doucet) and (Destiny) D-Rice and the leaders of our team staying together,” Brodhead said. “We’re a little shorthanded, but sometimes when you get down to your eight or nine players, you can focus on getting them better, it’s a lot easier.”

Truthfully, super senior Doucet wasn’t overly sharp early on and that also added to the concern, but the 6-foot-1 Ville Platte native has been on fire since Sun Belt play began. Over her last four games, Doucet is averaging 20.7 points and 14 rebounds a game.

“For us, we ‘ve got to get Ty Doucet the ball – get her some touches,” said Brodhead, who said the Cajuns will be adding a game in two weeks in hopes to meeting the NCAA's 25-game minimum to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.

As giddy as Brodhead is about Doucet’s recent surge, the job his younger players have done really have him ecstatic over the program’s future.

Rice is a sophomore transfer from Alabama, while the freshman trio of Lanay Wheaton, Tamera Johnson and Ashlyn Jones have all stepped up in a big way.

Could UL win Sun Belt tourney and not be allowed into NCAA tournament field? The minimum games played requirement to be eligible to participate in either the NCAA men’s or women’s tournament is 25.

“For us to be so young and be able to do this thing … these kids are so young. It started during the summer,” Brodhead said. “They showed up and they worked.

“They really believe in what they’re doing together and they believe in our system already. If we can continue to stay healthy with the few that we have, I think we could be alright.”

Wheaton, an Old Dominion transfer, has replaced some of the scoring at 10.3 points a game, but also handled it when needed and provides a skilled penetrator.

Johnson is scoring and rebounding.

Jones isn’t an offensive weapon yet, but she’s holding her own.

“I think she’s coming along,” Brodhead said. “She’s very, very, very athletic, but she’s a freshmen and inconsistent. We’re asking her to get in there and do one thing – get in there and defend and rebound. We don’t care about her scoring.

“She is focused on the defensive side and the rebounding side. That could really help us down the stretch if she can continue to build on that.”

Sophomore Makayia Hallmon is providing the instant offense threat she’s shown since day one and sophomore Caira Wren, who missed Saturday’s win over ULM with an eye infection but is expected to return this weekend, is a valuable backup center and defensive specialist.

Wren will especially be necessary against physical Little Rock on Thursday, while Hallmon's open-court skills will be handy against Arkansas State on Saturday.

“I know consistency is what you look for and it’s hard to find in freshmen, but this is probably the most consistent young team we’ve had to be able to do some of the things that we’re doing,” Brodhead said.

“I think it’s huge. I think it’s probably one of the best things that our program has ever done is to be able to compete at this level with such young kids.”

The other potential problem with young players is hitting a wall late in the season.

Beginning with Thursday’s 6 p.m. home game against Little Rock, the Cajuns begin a rugged four-game stretch against the Arkansas and Texas schools – three of which are in the top six in the league standings.

“These next couple of weeks are going to be the tale,” he said. “Let’s see if we can handle the Arkansas schools and the Texas schools. These will be some tough weeks for us.”

As encouraging as this season has been so far, Brodhead is even more excited about the future. In addition to all the injured players back, he’s elated about the future prospects of 5-8 freshman guard Jaylyn James of Mandeville.

“I think the best is yet to come,” he said.