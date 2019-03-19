The Sun Belt Conference announced on Tuesday that Keith Gill has been named the league’s sixth commissioner, according to a news release from conference officials.
“On behalf of the Sun Belt Conference’s presidents and chancellors, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Keith Gill as the next commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference,” said Georgia State and Sun Belt President Dr. Mark P. Becker.“Keith is a proven leader with deep experience across the many dimensions of intercollegiate athletics. Combining that with his passion, integrity and enthusiasm, Keith will be an outstanding leader as the Sun Belt continues on its rising trajectory.”
With his appointment, Gill will become the first African-American commissioner of a NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision conference.
“I am honored and excited to have been selected as the Commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference and I am grateful to President Becker and all of the Sun Belt presidents and chancellors for allowing me this opportunity,” said Gill. “I look forward to serving and working with them, their outstanding institutions, the administrators and coaches of the conference and the student-athletes that continue to push the Sun Belt to the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics.”
Gill replaces outgoing commissioner Karl Benson, who in August announced his decision to step down. Gill’s start date will be May 1.
A veteran of intercollegiate athletics for nearly 25 years, Gill comes to the Sun Belt from the Atlantic 10 Conference where he currently serves as Executive Associate Commissioner.
Prior to his time at the A-10, Gill was a director of athletics for 10 years, serving at the University of Richmond for five years and American University for five years.
While at Richmond, he was appointed as the A-10's representative on the NCAA Council and served as the governing body's Vice Chair. He also was the Co-Chair of the NCAA Ad Hoc Transfer Issues Working Group in 2015. Gill was honored as an Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year by NACDA in 2015.
A 1994 graduate of Duke University with a bachelor’s degree in history and sociology, the Orlando, Fla., native was a four-year letterman in football. He received a Master's Degree from Oklahoma in 2006.
Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy comprise the Sun Belt's 10 football members. Little Rock and UTA compete as Sun Belt members in sports other than football.
Gill career history:
- NCAA, Membership Services Representative (1995-99)
- Vanderbilt, Assistant Athletics Director (1999-2000)
- NCAA, Director of Membership Services (2000-04)
- Oklahoma, Senior Associate Athletics Director (2004-07)
- American University, Director of Athletics and Recreation (2007-12)
- Richmond, Director of Athletics (2013-17)
- Atlantic 10 Conference, Executive Associate Commissioner (2017-19)