The LendingTree Bowl will begin its third decade as a collegiate post-season event when UL’s Ragin’ Cajuns take on Miami (Ohio) in 2019’s final bowl game.

If previous history is any indication, something memorable is likely to happen in the oldest bowl game among those with Sun Belt Conference tie-ins.

Regardless of the title of the Mobile-based bowl – The Mobile Alabama Bowl (1999), the GMAC Bowl (2000-09), the GoDaddy Bowl (2010-15), the Dollar General Bowl (2016-18) or this year’s moniker with LendingTree named title sponsor in November – the one constant has been memorable performances in what has normally been one of the finales of the bowl season.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to have some outstanding teams and some outstanding players take part in the game,” said Jerry Silverstein, president of the bowl since its founding in 1999. “Our history is one of exciting games and players doing some pretty extraordinary things, and we think this year is going to be more of the same.

“We’re getting the champion from the MAC, who ended up having a really good year in winning their championship. Plus we get Louisiana, which made it to their conference championship game. Both teams have had a really good year and we think it’s going to be a really good matchup.”

The bowl hasn’t had a number of last-second thrillers, with only six of the previous 20 games decided by a touchdown or less. The game has had two overtime affairs, but what it has lacked in late heroics, it has more than made up with astronomical numbers by both teams and individuals.

From Byron Leftwich’s 576 passing yards for Marshall in 2001 in the highest-scoring game in collegiate bowl history, to Tulsa recording the largest victory margin in bowl history in 2008, to Ben Roethlisberger throwing four touchdown passes in one half in 2003, to Toledo and Arkansas State combining for 107 points in regulation, the LendingTree Bowl has rarely failed to deliver excitement to its average crowd of just over 36,000 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Silverstein said that the scheduling of the game – the Mobile bowl has been played in January nine times in the last 14 years – contributes to that excitement.

“The way the schedule laid out this year with Christmas and all the championship games, it forced a lot of schedule changes,” he said. “We had played in January before, and I think this Monday night slot that we have, prime time on ESPN in their ‘Monday Night Football’ slot, should work really well for us.”

That time slot worked well last time the LendingTree Bowl was the last “regular” bowl game (not including the national title game). That was on Jan 4, 2015, when Toledo defeated Arkansas State 63-44. Toledo’s Kareem Hunt ran for 271 yards and five touchdowns behind an all-senior offensive line, scoring three of those in the first half in leading the Rockets to a 35-17 halftime lead. A-State quarterback Fredi Knighten led a comeback that got the Red Wolves within 10 points in the fourth quarter, part of his 403 yards and five touchdowns, but two of his fumbles were returned for scores.

In all, the game featured three defensive scores, six touchdowns of 40 or more yards and a combined 1,009 offensive yards. It became the third-highest scoring game in college bowl history.

The highest? That was also in Mobile, when Marshall beat East Carolina 64-61 in double-overtime in 2001. In that game, the Thundering Herd overcame a 30-point halftime deficit behind Leftwich, who threw for 576 yards and hit a leaping Darius Watts from 11 yards out to tie the game with 51 seconds left and force overtime.

Leftwich is the only two-time Most Valuable Player in the Mobile game, guiding the Herd to a 38-15 win over Louisville the following year despite an injured leg that forced his offensive linemen to carry him downfield after long plays. Leftwich threw for four touchdowns, becoming the first player in Division I bowl history to throw four TD’s in two consecutive bowl games.

Big individual performances have become almost commonplace in the LendingTree Bowl, and this year’s Ragin’ Cajun opponent provided one of those in 2003. Roethlisberger, then a junior who announced his intention to leave early for the NFL draft after the game, threw for 376 yards and four first-half scores in a 49-28 win over Louisville, capping off a streak of 13 straight wins for the RedHawks.

It hasn’t been all quarterbacks shining in Mobile, either. TCU’s LaDainian Tomlinson ran for 242 yards and four touchdowns on 64 carries in back-to-back appearances in 1999-2000, including leading the Horned Frogs to a 28-14 win over East Carolina in the bowl’s inaugural game. Tomlinson has since been named to the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, becoming the first player enshrined in Canton whose professional career began in the 21st century.

Antonio Brown, one of the NFL’s most talented receivers and one of its most controversial figures over the past two seasons, had his turn in the spotlight in the 2010 game. Troy’s Trojans held a comfortable 31-19 lead over Brown’s Central Michigan team midway through the fourth quarter before Brown ignited the Chippewas with an almost-untouched 95-yard kickoff return.

Central Michigan eventually won 44-41 on a field goal in the second overtime, and Brown was named Most Valuable Player after catching 13 passes for 178 yards, scoring on a seven-yard run and amassing 403 all-purpose yards – still the second-most in NCAA bowl history.