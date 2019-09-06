The Ragin' Cajuns football team will play its first true home game of the season when it hosts Liberty University on Saturday at Cajun Field.
Here are a few things you should know about the game, set to kick off at 6:30 p.m.:
WEAR RED
The home opener has been designated as RCAF Appreciation Day and Former Football Player/Alumni Weekend. Fans are encouraged to wear their best red-colored Ragin' Cajuns gear for the "Red Out" game. The Cajuns, as part of their "Red Out" uniforms will have helmets with a couple of new features, including three-dimensional bumpers and a helmet decal honoring longtime equipment manager Lynn Williams, who died in March at age 56.
TICKETS
There will be an in-game recognition of legendary UL baseball Coach Tony Robichaux, who died unexpectedly in July at the age of 57. As part of the special recognition, fans can get four tickets to Saturday's game for a total of $36. Robicheaux's number as a UL player and coach was 36.
Another ticket special is a four game "Flex Pack" for home games at Cajun Field. Essentially, fans can build their own season ticket by picking the four home games they want to attend for $60.
In addition to Saturday's game against Liberty, Cajuns home games are Texas Southern on Saturday, Sept. 14; Appalachian State on Wednedsay, Oct. 9; Texas State (Homecoming) on Saturday, Nov. 2; Troy on Saturday Nov. 23; and ULM on Saturday, Nov. 30.
TAILGATING
Student tailgating will return to Cajun Field for 2019. Located in the southeast corner of the facility, the student tailgate area will feature music, food vendors and activities.
Fans and the general public will be able to access the south concourse of Cajun Field eight hours prior to kickoff each game day. Both the east and west sides of the stadium will be connected by a short, easy walk, and restrooms and concessions facilities above the south end zone will also be available.
There will be local and regional music before the game in the southwest corner of the stadium. L'il Nate will perform in the first Under the Oak Tree Concert event of the season.
Cajun Walk, the time-honored pregame tradition of fans greeting and interacting with the team upon its arrival to the stadium, will be extended to proceed through the student tailgating area. Cajun Walk begins about two hours prior to kickoff.
FAN-FRIENDLY CONCESSIONS
In late June, UL — in partnership with concessions provider Sodexo — rolled out a reduced-price menu for the season:
Hot dogs, popcorn and fried potato chips will cost just $1.
Cheese quesadilla, a 16-ounce can of a beer or a 20-ounce bottle of soda and water can be had for a reasonable $2.
Hamburger and cheeseburgers, Fritos chili pie, cheese nachos, pretzels, a large popcorn and ICEE beverages are $3.
An additional premium menu includes 16-ounce craft can and domestic draft beer for $4, 16-ounce craft draft for $5, hot dogs for $4 and burgers for $6, vegetarian jambalaya or fried mac & cheese for $6, boudin balls with dip for $7, and a smoked sausage Po’boy, hamburger Po’Boy, or shrimp and grits for $8.
The university hopes the lower menu prices will help increase attendance — on the decline both nationally and locally.
WEATHER
Y'all, there's no way to sugar coat it. It's going to be hot, so dress (and drink) accordingly. It's expected to be sunny and humid Saturday with a high about 97 and a game-time temperature about 95.
PARKING
Cajun Field parking gates 1, 3, 4, and 5 will open at 8 a.m. on game day. Parking gate 2 will open at noon.
Parking passes will be required for any parking lots around Cajun Field.
General parking is $10 per car and only credit cards will be accepted as payment.
For those using general parking, the following lot locations will be open: LITE Center, Cajundome, Blackham Coliseum, Hilton Garden Inn and the St. Joseph Parking Tower (Lourdes Property).
Shuttles will run from each parking location to cajun field starting at 9:30 a.m.