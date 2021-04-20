It wasn’t a perfect game in the mind of UL coach Gerry Glasco.
No, he wasn’t referring to the one hit his pitching staff yielded to Louisiana Tech during the 7-0 win Tuesday for his No. 13-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns at Lamson Park.
There were just a few focus issues and Glasco’s unyielding desire to run-rule teams whenever possible.
“I thought tonight (Tuesday) we came out and took the lead, commanded the game the whole way,” Glasco said. “I just thought we could have put it away. I thought we could have gotten out of here in five innings tonight. And I don’t like the missed signs and baserunning mistakes. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. You don’t make those mistakes.”
The Cajuns improved to 35-7 overall with the while, while Louisiana Tech dropped to 14-23. UL will next play a two-game series at Alabama on Saturday and Sunday.
“I told them we could win more by learning from the mistakes in the game,” Glasco said. “We had some missed signs, we had a double play that should have been a take, forgetting how many outs on the bases … all those things are just a lack of focus.
“We got a drop-ball pitcher and we’re swinging at balls in the dirt. Then we got a rise-ball pitcher and we’re swinging at changeups over our head. I think we can learn a lot tonight about how important focus is from the game tonight. I think that’s the biggest thing we can take out of this win.”
Essentially, the Cajuns’ offense jumped on Louisiana Tech early with two runs in the first inning, five in the second and cruised to the finish line.
Ciara Bryan’s triple was followed by Kaitlyn Alderink’s RBI double and a run-scoring single from Jade Gortarez.
“I thought it (quick start) was important,” Glasco said. “It set the tone for the game. I think where we messed up is we relaxed just a little bit. Maybe that’s what you do in a midweek game. We had so much intensity over the weekend with Texas State and the last few weekends with our conference play.
“So maybe that’s what you do once you get up 7-0 and your pitchers are out there dominating on the mound.”
Except for freshman catcher Sophie Piskos, of course.
The five-run second inning was ignited because of a hustle base hit on a slow ground ball to third. Piskos reached and the floodgates opened to the tune of a five-run inning and 7-0 lead.
“That’s Piskos,” Glasco said. “She just hustles. She’s a goer. She’s going to give you everything she can. She plays like Pete Rose used to play. I thought that was a big deal for us to get down the line and beat that out – an all-out effort. That’s just the way she plays and the reason she’s so popular in our dugout. She gives you everything’s she got every night.”
After Piskos' single, Gortarez delivered an RBI single and Julie Rawls finished off the scoring with a two-run single.
Curiously, the pitching was a lot more efficient. In fact, the offense not scoring after the second inning actually allowed Glasco to achieve his hopes for the staff in this one.
“On the other hand, I really wanted to get pitchers work tonight,” Glasco said. “By going seven innings, it did give us a chance to get three innings for Summer (Ellyson) and three innings for Kandra (Lamb) and get Vanessa Foreman in for an inning of work. So I liked that part of it.”
Lamb allowed no hits or walks and struck out two in three innings. Ellyson followed with three shutout innings with no walks and six strikeouts in three innings. Kylie Neel did get a two-out single in the sixth to avoid the no-hitter.
Vanessa Foreman pitched a perfect seventh to close out the win.
“I think we were looking ahead a little bit,” Glasco said. “I think our focus was off on the bases and at the plate some.”
Of course, if the Cajuns can get any wins in Tuscaloosa over the weekend, the details won’t matter nearly as much.