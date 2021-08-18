Former UL baseball player Justin Robichaux will be wearing a Ragin’ Cajun uniform again as the newest member of UL softball coach Gerry Glasco’s coaching staff.
Robichaux’s last official position at UL was serving as the director of operations under his father – former UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux – after graduating in 2011.
Since then, Robichaux has worked in private business, both training and instructing promising young athletes.
Robichaux played baseball at UL from 2007-10, establishing the program’s career record for saves during his career.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to represent the Ragin’ Cajuns brand and this is an opportunity that my family is excited about,” Robichaux said. “It’s a blessing to play a small part in something big, helping to develop these student-athletes on and off the field, as well being associated with a top-notch staff.
“It’s always a great situation to be around family. If I had to choose one word to describe the athletic department, coaching staff and student-athletes it would be family. When family is around, you are always ‘home’.”