The No. 3-seeded UL women’s basketball team couldn’t have played much better Friday in a dominating 71-46 victory over Texas State.
Coach Garry Brodhead is hoping his Ragin’ Cajuns can deliver an encore performance in Sunday’s 2 p.m. semifinal against No. 2-seeded Texas-Arlington at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.
Friday’s blowout of Texas State was a game not at all like the two regular-season games between the Cajuns and Bobcats.
The Cajuns (18-6) won 78-72 in a competitive game in Lafayette and then lost a 72-71 overtime heartbreaker in San Marcos.
The rubber game was a mismatch.
It was a very similar scenario in the two games against Texas-Arlington. The Mavericks won a 62-60 nail-biter at the Cajundome before the Cajuns notched a 62-57 road win over the Mavericks on Feb. 12.
Texas-Arlington’s Starr Jacobs — the Sun Belt Player of the Year — was too much for UL’s defense to handle in the first meeting with 24 points and five rebounds.
In the rematch, it improved by limiting Jacobs to 12 points and six boards.
Ty’Reona Doucet had a pair of double-doubles in the two games with 12 points and 11 boards in the first game, and 10 points and 14 rebounds in the rematch.
The winner of this game will meet the Troy-Arkansas-Little Rock winner at 1 p.m. Monday with an NCAA automatic berth on the line.