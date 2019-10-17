1. Defensive system is working big time

There was certainly no reason to doubt it, especially after last week’s effort in the 17-7 loss to nationally ranked Appalachian State. But defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and his defensive staff really seem to have something special brewing in 2019. No defense is perfect in this era. On Thursday, Arkansas State rushed for 170 yards, but this unit plays with confidence. Just like at Ohio, when the Red Wolves were trying to mount a late comeback, the defense delivered an interception in the end zone. On a decisive fourth-down late, Terik Miller came up with a big stop to ice the 37-20 win.

2. Calais is a true big-play weapon

For all those who doubted the Cecilia High speedster’s ability to be an impact player at the Division I level, junior running back Raymond Calais is proving that theory wrong again this season. In Thursday’s win over Arkansas State, Calais exploded for an 80-yard touchdown run before the game to give UL a 21-10 lead. Then when the Red Wolves narrow that gap to 24-20, it was Calais’ 46-yard kickoff return that sparked one touchdown drive and then his 38-yard TD put UL up by 17 points late.

3. First impressions can mean nothing

Arkansas State’s explosive offense couldn’t have started the game any better. Starting at its own 5 on the first drive of the game, redshirt freshman quarterback Layne Hatcher promptly marched the Red Wolves 95 yards on 12 plays in 4:47 for the quick 7-0 lead. It was hot-knife-through-butter stuff. But instead of being a sign of things to come, UL’s defense only allowed one field goal and five punts on Arkansas State’s next six possession to keep the Red Wolves playing catch-up over the final three quarters.