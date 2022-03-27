UL coach Gerry Glasco told everyone who would listen his Ragin’ Cajuns were going to sweep UTA this weekend.
His team had his back.
UL’s batting order dominated for the third straight day to secure a third consecutive run-rule win over over the Mavs 10-0 in five innings Sunday at Lamson Park.
“I was proud of the girls,” Glasco said. “We needed this week, you go back to the last two weekends. Sometimes winning is really easy and sometimes it’s really difficult to win. We’ve made it difficult, but they came out this weekend and played really well, did the things we asked them to do.
“They made it look easy, but it’s not too hard to remember how hard it was.”
UL improved to 20-8 overall and 7-2 in Sun Belt play, while UTA’s five-game winning streak coming in is long gone at 11-14 and 3-6.
The Cajuns next play at Texas on Wednesday.
The hitting star of the day was first baseman Stormy Kotzelnick, who was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs. The homer went over the scoreboard.
“Maybe,” Kotzelnick said when asked if it was the longest homer of her life. “I don’t know. I’ve hit a lot in my time, but that was definitely one of the most memorable ones I would say because it was just a really good opportunity for the team and I’m glad it happened.”
The Cajuns’ relentless attack began with three runs in the first inning, thanks mostly due to Kotzelnick’s RBI double and three UTA errors.
In the second inning, Maddie Hayden’s RBI single got it to 4-0 before UL added three insurance runs in the third.
“Our kids really took it (series) seriously,” Glasco said. “I appreciate them doing that. I thought they really answered the bell.”
Kotzelnick was in the middle of it again with a leadoff homer. Kramer Eschete’s sacrifice fly was followed by an RBI single from Ari Quinones.
Kotzelnick has played numerous positions defensively this season. Playing first base Sunday was about something Glasco’s noticed of late.
“We’re just trying to make our team good,” Glasco explained. “One of the things I caught on to is think Stormy feels better offensively when she’s playing defense, so I’m keeping her out there because I think she hits better when she’s on the field.”
The run rule came with three more in the fourth. Kotzelnick’s RBI double got it going and Jourdyn Campbell got another insurance run with an RBI double of her own.
All the offense was more than enough support for freshman pitcher Sam Landry to improve to 9-2 on the season after throwing a one-hit shutout with one walk and 10 strikeouts.
“Yeah I like the challenge,” Landry said of two starts in weekend series. “It is a little challenging because I did just get back from an injury, but I’m up for it. I love to pitch for the team. It’s fun to go out there.
“I think I’m still getting my speed back. It was up a little bit today. I think I’m getting back in my groove really well.”