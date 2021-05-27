The demand for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns football team continues to grow after last season’s breakthrough season.
Finishing No. 15 in the AP poll last season, coach Billy Napier’s Cajuns learned of one more national television opportunity Thursday when the networks released TV schedules for the 2021 college football season.
To start off with, UL’s season opener against the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas will be played at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.
The other news released Thursday was the home game against Ohio University – originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 has been moved to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 and will be aired on ESPN.
Couple that with the original schedule that had UL hosting Appalachian State on Tuesday, Oct. 12 and Georgia State on Thursday, Nov. 4 and now three of UL’s home games won’t be on Saturday.
The Appalachian State game will be aired at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and the Georgia State game also at 6:30 on ESPN.
Also, the Thursday, Oct. 21 game at Arkansas State will be at 6:30 p.m. start on ESPNU.
The home game against Nicholls State will be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 on ESPN3.
In other news announced Thursday, the New Orleans Bowl will be played at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.