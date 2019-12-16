When Ted Davidson decided to retire as Acadiana High’s head football coach following the 2017 season, there were naturally some who feared the future.

After all, the Acadiana High Wreckin’ Rams had been playing football a certain way since Richard Nixon was president.

“Who was going to replace him?”

“Would that coach be able to maintain Davidson’s high level of success?”

“The new coach isn’t going to make a bunch of changes, is he?”

There were even jokes that Davidson got out at the right time, leaving his successor with a bit of a transition season.

Yet from the moment Davidson first walked into his principal’s office to resign, David LeJeune’s mind went backwards in his endeavor of keeping the school’s treasured football program moving forward.

“I never had a doubt,” LeJeune said.

Like no other, Matt McCullough has literally been involved with Acadiana High his entire life.

In July of 1981, Scott McCullough joined Davidson in accepting coaching positions on Dotson’s coaching staff with the Wreckin’ Rams.

On July 9, 1981, Matt McCullough was born.

“He was the perfect choice because he was born into the Acadiana High family,” LeJeune said. “Since he was born, he was part of Acadiana High.”

McCullough grew up running around the campus. Now his children do the same thing.

He even married a Cavalier — Kristin, whose grandfather, Dave, was the first football coach and then a principal when the school opened 50 years ago.

On Saturday night in the Superdome, that lifetime connection with the Rams’ football program and community was on full display when McCullough led Acadiana High to the school’s first unbeaten state championship campaign with an 8-3 win over Destrehan.

Would McCullough really be able to maintain the program’s level of success?

He’s done that and more.

“It’s an awesome thing,” the 2000 AHS graduate McCullough said. “The whole thing was we wanted to keep the standard and the tradition the same. We’ve worked extremely hard. We do about 99% of what coach Davidson and coach (Bill) Dotson did.

“The whole thing in my mind is of course, we want to see these kids excel, but we wanted to keep the standard of Acadiana football the same. I think we’ve done that the last two years.”

All McCullough’s two teams have done is win two district titles and now a 15-0 state championship.

“He was just the perfect person to carry on the tradition that coach Dotson, coach (Willard) Hanks and coach Davidson built,” LeJeune said. “It was an easy choice.

“He knew the veer, he’s proud of the school, proud of the community and the community trusted him. He was a great fit.”

Much like Davidson did when he took over for Hanks, McCullough tweaked the dreaded veer machine ever so slightly to reach even greater heights.

“We were really fast and played really hard on defense, and offensively we were able to knock guys off the ball inside and be able to run the option and we could throw the ball when we needed to,” the 38-year-old McCullough said. “That mix allowed us to have a chance to win every game we’ve played.

“We played great defense and we were able to do a couple other things like pitch the ball and throw the ball offensively where if people were stacking the box, we could do some things.”

Apparently, McCullough’s approach helped the team focus harder each week.

“Well, this team was really, really focused on the next opponent when we got to Monday,” he said.

While there were many new-school aspects to Acadiana’s fifth state championship, there was at least one old-school element. Several of Davidson’s offensive lines were huge.

This year, the Rams’ offensive line included such weights has 205, 235, 230, 210 and 265.

It was back to precision and technique.

“When you’re a smaller team, you have to be really technical,” senior quarterback Keontae Williams said. “So in practice, coach gets on us a lot. It’s the little things that make a big difference.”

“I think his attention to detail,” LeJeune said in describing the key to McCullough’s success. “I think he assembled a great coaching staff. I think he lets the guys work extremely hard. He’s intense. He takes care of the kids academically and on the field.

“They’re always the most prepared team on the field. I think we outcoach everybody. I think our kids are more prepared than any other team. I think it’s because he does a great job of planning during the week. I think most of the time we win our games from Monday to Thursday.”

Perhaps that wild younger version of Matt McCullough paid more attention during practice sessions decades ago than anyone ever imagined.

He no doubt possesses the intensity Dotson brought to the sidelines in those early days.

“I think he did a great job of keeping the stability of the program,” LeJeune said. “He didn’t try to change anything. He just tried to keep what coach Davidson had going and just build on that. He put in a few wrinkles they’re comfortable with.

“The kids enjoy playing for him and the coaches.”