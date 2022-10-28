1. Turnovers, turnovers
Earlier in the season, the Cajuns were getting turnovers and still not winning games. Now the turnovers are causing the losses. The interception late in frantic mode is understandable. The one off the deflection in the fourth was just bad luck. But the interception in the first quarter and the fumble to start the second half just can’t happen.
2. Figured it out too late
During the third quarter, UL’s defense kind of began to solve USM’s Wildcat rushing attack, but by that time, the Eagles had already done enough damage offensively to build a big lead. On offense, the passing game had its moments, but it started too late with too big a deficit to maximize the 300-yard passing effort.
3. Give USM offense credit
This was supposed to be a bad offense. It was supposed to be a defensive struggle. But the Eagles’ offense – led by freshman starter Zach Wilcke – hit two huge scoring plays, put together one extended 11-play scoring drive and completed some critical third-down passes for first downs under pressure.