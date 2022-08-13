There were no statistics to report after UL’s first closed team scrimmage of August camp Saturday.
When it comes to the anticipated decision on the new starting quarterback for the Ragin’ Cajuns, very little has changed in the battle between Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge.
“It’s still close,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Those guys have competed every step of the way and I knew they would.”
Overall, the offense started out the scrimmage faster, but the defense responded to finish strong.
“The offense moved the ball really well – made some pass plays down the field,” Desormeaux said. “I thought we did a good job in the run game for the most part.”
Perhaps the biggest news from the scrimmage was starting cornerback Trey Amos didn’t participate due to a strained hamstring.
“We’re really hopeful we’ll have him back for his first game,” Desormeaux said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get him back. He’s had a great camp.”
As for the quarterback battle, Desormeaux said he’s pleased with both quarterbacks. Very little has changed with either one.
It’s more about the staff picking the approach they prefer for this offense.
“Ben does things exactly by the book,” Desormeaux explained. “Chandler’s got a little bit more creativity in him. At the same time, that means he takes a few more chances and does some things …. and Ben doesn’t do that.”
Taking the discussion a step farther, Desormeaux discussed the process of evaluating those differences before making the ultimate decision.
“So if it’s Chandler, is he taking those chances in positions we can afford them?” he detailed. “Is he being smart when he’s in those opportunities?
“With Ben, is he’s got to operate really consistently ... so if it’s cloudy, he’s a little bit more hesitant to throw – is he pulling the trigger? Is he doing it consistently? Is he playing with a lot of accuracy?”
Overall, the defense’s effort was highlighted by a Bralen Trahan interception and the defense forcing a fumble as the offense approached the red zone.
“The interception was one where we didn’t do a good job – didn’t look it off, kind of kept our eyes on it and Bralen Trahan makes a great play coming out of the middle of the field to pick it off from post safety, which typically you don’t expect that to happen on this route,” Desormeaux explained.
The fumble wasn’t a clear-cut turnover, but Desormeaux didn’t care.
“It doesn’t really matter, especially in a scrimmage format,” he said. “The idea is you’ve got to protect the ball all the way to the ground like we’ve talked about here before.”
Trahan wasn’t concerned by the defense’s slow start.
“It just took a little pep talk and getting back into it,” Trahan said. “Today was the first day we tackled, so we had a couple of mistackles on defense.
“It’s camp. You’re going to have days like this where you don’t start fast.”
Like a seasoned head coach, Desormeaux offered few individual names on the plus or minus side in reporting on his firs scrimmage as a head coach.
Redshirt senior outside linebacker Andre Jones was lauded for his overall performance in camp, and wide receiver Michael Jefferson “made a couple of nice plays in the pass game.”
As for the running back depth chart battle behind Chris Smith, Desormeaux was pleased.
“It’s so good to Chris Smith back in the middle running it through there,” Desormeaux said. “I thought the running backs played well too. (Jacob) Kibodi’s been a really good surprise. He’s kind of done a lot of things that we’ve asked him to fix – playing the way we want him to play.
“Terrence Williams has probably been the most consistent behind Chris throughout the duration of it. Today, he had a good day again. He’s got a little bit of that (Trey) Ragas flavor to him. Big back, so when he gets his shoulders squared, he’s a problem.”
The other significant step in Saturday’s scrimmage is it was the first of eight practices where the coaches weren’t on the field.
Desormeaux said one procedural difference this year is new defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan prefers to be upstairs. His predecessor, Patrick Toney, called the game from the sidelines.
“It’s a preference really,” Desormeaux said. “Coach Morgan is more comfortable upstairs where he can see the whole picture from the top.”
Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron attended the scrimmage. His son, Parker, is a quality control coach for the Cajuns.
He visited with Desormeaux and his staff in the spring as well.
“I spent a lot of time with him (in the spring),” Desormeaux said.
He said much of it was about handling such issues as schedules and off days.
“We’ve taken some of that and used a little bit of it,” Desormeaux added.