It’s only seven games.

If the rest of the season goes as expected, there will be at least six — perhaps even seven games — left to be played.

At this point, though, there’s no doubt how historically good the UL defense has played in pushing the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 5-2 overall and 2-1 start in Sun Belt play.

“Yeah,” UL coach Billy Napier said of his appreciation of the defense after Thursday’s 37-20 road win over Arkansas State. “I think it’s what we expect, you know, truth be known. Maybe it’s happening a little sooner and maybe we’re not accustomed to it, because it’s been a long time since the Cajuns have been good on defense.”

After all, it was just two short years ago when the Cajuns were saddled with one of the nation’s worst defenses, allowing 40 points and 492.7 total yards per game.

“We’re striking blockers better, having better gap integrity in the front, playing better on the edges,” Napier said. “I think our linebackers have really stepped up from a fundamental standpoint. We tackle better and we’re covering better. We’ve defended the pass really well, we’ve got off the field on third down really well.

“Overall it’s team defense at all three levels and we have to continue that. We’re just getting started, I think there’s a whole new level out there for us. This has been the expectation since we got here and you’re starting to see it emerge as we go forward here.”

If it continues this season, new standards will be established or at least remembered.

Through these seven games, UL’s defense is allowing 20.57 points and 363.1 total yards a game.

The last Cajuns defense to allowed fewer yards per game was the 2006 unit at 331.1 yards a game. The last UL defense to allow fewer points was the 1988 defense at 20.3 points per game.

“I think it’s a product of a lot of hard work,” Napier said. “Certainly our staff did a great job in this offseason quality controlling, we’re more comfortable with the league, we’ve improved the personnel and certainly the veteran players that were coming back.

“I think it just speaks to our year-round process and how we develop players. It’s a cumulative effect with a lots of people working really, really hard and being diligent in their role.”

Naturally, it starts with defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and his staff.

Having two senior linebackers in Jacques Boudreaux and Ferrod Gardner to provide leadership and the ability to spearhead the rushing defense is a huge first step.

In the win over Arkansas State, Boudreaux had double-digit tackles for the third straight game. And that inside linebacker unit has depth as well with sophomore Lorenzo McCaskill contributing a career-high seven tackles Thursday.

It goes even deeper, however.

There’s a better relationship between the pass rush and the secondary’s coverage than the fans have enjoyed in a long time.

+2 Notebook: UL's defense controlled Omar Bayless enough for big Sun Belt road win JONESBORO, Ark. — As soon as preparation for Arkansas State began after last week’s loss to Appalachian State, one thing had to stick out to t…

“I salute to them boys upfront,” said senior cornerback Michael Jacquet, who had six tackles and a pass breakup in Jonesboro. “I tell them every day, ‘Y’all pass rush and we cover. That’s how we’re going to make this thing go.’ ”

Defensive linemen like Zi’Yon Hill are being extremely active with seven tackles and a half sack at Arkansas State, as well as Bennie Higgins with the first two-sack game of his career.

“Every time we came to the sidelines, they (secondary) were dialing us up, telling us to keep going,” Higgins said. “The same goes back to them. We kept telling them to keep covering. They were actually doing a great job.”

As for the secondary, there’s depth at safety with sophomore Percy Butler right behind Boudreaux as the team leaders in tackles, not to mention Bralen Trahan, Cameron Solomon and Deuce Wallace.

Moving over to the cornerback spot, Jacquet warns everyone how good sophomore A.J. Washington, who ended a late Red Wolves’ drive with an interception in the end zone, will be in the future.

“AJ’s a baller,” Jacquet said. “People don’t realize how good AJ is because he’s behind me and Eric (Garror), but AJ is definitely a great player. I’m excited about his future. He’s going to continue to get better. I told him he had the possibility of being the best corner in our room, without a doubt.”

Sometimes it’s hard as fans and media to even detect exactly how much progress this defense has made. Take Thursday’s win, for instance, when only the most knowledgeable of fans realized Arkansas State threw an entirely knew defense at UL.

Somehow, the proper adjustments were made.

“We practice against a very multiple defense and certainly we’re rule-based in all that we do,” Napier said. “We’ve got answers and we found the answers tonight. I’m proud of our staff for that and I’m proud of our players. For our players to have that foundation of knowledge to be able to make those adjustments, it’s a tribute to what we do year-around to get our players in position.”

Another big difference this fall has been the emergence of sophomore outside linebacker Kris Moncrief with 20 tackles, three sacks and 5.5 stops behind the line to his credit.

While at times, the defense has allowed more points early than it planned, limiting the Red Wolves to 10 points in the first half was the fourth time this season opponents were limited to 10 or fewer points in the first half.

“You take that opening possession off the board, I thought our defense was exceptional,” Napier said of the Arkansas State win. “I think we had a really good plan going into this game. The majority of the stuff that was in the plan, we had the players in the right position. We had the checkers were we wanted them and then they did a good job of executing.”

Better than anyone could have imagined … except for Napier and his staff, of course.