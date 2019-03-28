It’s still too early to know for sure if August will be free of a quarterback controversy for the first time since 2014 at UL, but it sure sounds like junior Levi Lewis is doing his best this spring to make that a reality.

Cajuns’ head coach Billy Napier didn’t hesitate in heaping praise on how Lewis has handled himself this spring, particularly in Thursday’s first intrasquad scrimmage of the session.

“I was really impressed with Levi throughout,” Napier said. “I think he’s getting more and more comfortable in this system. He’s processing really quickly. I think Levi’s the type of quarterback where you need to adapt as a coach. You’ve got to evolve and play to his strengths.

“We did that for the most part today. He’s a good athlete. He can make plays with his feet.”

The 5-11, 185-pound Baton Rouge native played in each game last season, completing 37 of 59 passes for 585 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions.

But Napier sees a much improved product so far this spring.

“He’s really improved as a passer,” Napier said. “That’s what stood out to me, not only accuracy but decision-making. He’s got plenty of arm. There’s no question he’s ready to lead. There’s no doubt he’s the leader in the clubhouse and he’s really firmed up that spot so far eight days in.”

As convincing as Lewis was, however, red-shirt sophomore Jai’ave Magalei also turned a few heads in the scrimmage.

“Jai has been very impressive to me for a guy that maybe just got here a month ago,” Napier said. “He has a lot of arm talent. The ball really jumps out of his hand. It’s out of there quickly. He processes well.

“He’s basically playing in a non-contact situation because of his knee. He’s about two and a half months from being officially cleared. A big old guy, 6-2 and a half, 235 pounds with a really good arm. He has a good tool-set to work with.”

Freshman Clifton McDowell from Spring, Texas left a mark in Napier’s memory as well.

“Clifton McDowell is another kid who today did some really good things,” Napier said. “When we took the coaches off the field and put him out there, (he) moved the team, made some throws. So those two rookies did a really nice job.”

Napier said he believes in the two-quarterback rotation he utilized with Lewis and Andre Nunez last year, but only if the second quarterback is worthy.

“If we’ve got two, I’m going to play two,” he said. “I believe in it. It’s just something I think you’re going to see more and more in college football. Within our system, I think it’s very feasible with how we practice, the routine that we use. We’ve got a year-around calendar planned for those quarterbacks. It’s the most critical position on the team.”

The quarterbacks weren’t the only positions that pleased Napier in the scrimmage.

“Defensively, especially the first unit did a really nice job,” he said. “Offensively, once we got into competitive stuff when it was good-on-good, we executed at a high level. We were good on third down and good in the red zone. We executed a couple of two-minute possessions there at the end, so it was a good day’s work.”

Leading the defensive effort was the safety spots.

“I thought that group did a nice job today,” Napier said. “Those guys tackled well for the most part. That’s a group that’s made plays on a consistent basis. Bralen Trahan, it’s obvious he’s out there. He’s a physical player. He had an interception during the third-down period today. He made a great break on the ball.”

At wide receiver, Napier said he’s pleased with the improved attention to detail, specifically commenting on Calif Gossett, Jamel Bell and “Brian Smith Jr. is a rookie that made a handful of plays and did a nice job.

“We’re a work in progress there,” said Napier, who said receiver Kalem Reddix is again off the team’s roster and has returned to Mississippi.