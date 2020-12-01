In UL coach Billy Napier’s first two seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns, he’s made three trips to Boone, N.C., experiencing various weather conditions.

One time it was really cold and sleeting and the last one was a clear and sunny 45 degrees.

The forecast on Friday’s 7:30 p.m. rematch with Appalachian State at Kidd Brewer Stadium is 37 degrees and an 80-percent chance of rain.

“It’s part of the variables in the game,” Napier said. “It’ll affect the game. We all know that could change as we approach the game.”

Cajuns turn page quickly to Appalachian State after historic road win over weekend The first thing UL coach Billy Napier said in Monday’s weekly zoom news conference was looking forward.

Napier said it’s routine for the coaching staff to install contingency plans based on the weather conditions. Fortunately for UL, simulating colder weather has been easier this week.

“Mother Nature is cooperating a little bit,” he said. “We’ve got a couple of cool days here. We’ll get outside and get under the lights a little bit and try to simulate some of that stuff. Our kids are not in school, so we’re able to adapt our schedule to do some of that type of stuff.”

The actual field conditions aren’t a big concern. Napier said the team brought multiple shoes to Iowa State on the natural grass in September, but the artificial turf field in Boone is more predictable.

“I think the personnel matchups and the conceptual matchups will be as big of a factor and probably more of a factor than the actual (weather) conditions,” he said. “It’s part of this game. It’s part of playing up there.”

And of course, ASU coach Shawn Clark is hoping for the worst of it.

“Hopefully, it rains, sleets, snows all the of the above,” said Clark, who said his team practiced outdoors all week to prepare despite having an indoor facility. “That’s kind of what we’re made for.”

The mullet trend

Asked if he had any influence on the mullet hairdo redshirt junior offensive lineman David Hudson wears, Napier just laughed and shook his head in disapproval.

Hudson said it’s something that was discussed among his group of close friends on the team as far back as last season. Only, he didn’t pull the trigger.

+4 UL's David Hudson achieves longtime dream with Saturday's first collegiate start at ULM When you beat an in-state rival 70-20 in a conference game, there are many memorable moments that go into that dominant of a victory.

“So basically, I had my hair all the way down, all long locks,” Hudson explained. “Me and a couple of teammates actually came together and said, ‘Let’s do mullets, let’s do mullets’. Last season came around and I didn’t really do it. I was like, ‘Aww shucks.’ They got on my butt about it, so this year Pearse Migl and Peyton Aucoin really got on my butt about it and they finally convinced me to do it.”

Hudson suggested his was the best one, although he admitted Coastal Carolina’s large group of mullet-wearing players was impressive when they visited Cajun Field on Oct. 17.

“They have a lot of mullets on their team,” he said. “They’ve got strength in numbers. Me having my ego, I feel like I’ve got a better mullet.”

Hudson said he’s been laughed at and with among the wide array of comments from friends and teammates.

One star teammate calls him “Joe Dirt,” although Hudson said he was going more for Brian Bosworth.

“I embrace it,” he said of the mixed reaction. “It doesn’t matter.”

Manning connection

Former Catholic High of New Iberia standout defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill knows his Panthers will be playing Newman High in the quarterfinal round of the Division III state football playoffs Friday night when his Cajuns are in Boone, N.C.

Hill has many memories of meeting the Greenies during his high school career. Naturally, one of them involves the Manning family.

The current star quarterback is Arch Manning - son of Cooper, grandson of Archie and nephew of Eli and Peyton.

When Hill was a senior, though, his Panthers defeated Newman 49-21 in the quarterfinal round. After the game, there was a group of kids asking Hill for his autograph. Turns out that group was Arch Manning and his buddies.

Hill didn’t think much of it at the times, but now the two still communicate.

“At the time, I didn’t really know who he was,” Hill said. “But now I talk to him on a consistent basis.”

Basically, Hill shares his college experience with the aspiring sophomore quarterback from the Greenies who is already being highly recruited.

“He asks me about the college experience – what to get ready for, just certain things like that,” Hill said. “I give him a few tips here and there. I’ve just always been a helpful person, because I always wanted someone to help me. So I feel like, if he gets a head-start on the college level what to expect, then he’s going to go in and kill it.”

Embracing the polls

Like most coaches, Cajuns’ third-year coach Napier does his fair share of deflecting when asked about his team being ranked nationally … to the tune of No. 20 this week after the 70-20 shellacking of ULM.

But he also understands the value of it, as well as how his Cajuns got to this point.

“It helps when Coastal is having a good year and they’re the team that beat you,” Napier explained. “Kicked a field goal to beat us at the end of the game. It also helps with Iowa State is having the type of year that they’re having.”

He’s referring to both UL’s 31-14 win at then No. 23 and now No. 12 Iowa State on Dec. 14, as well as then unranked and now No. 14 Coastal Carolina’s win 30-27 road win over the Cajuns on Oct. 14.

“Our league has performed well in the crossover games vs. G5 teams and certainly against the power five opponents,” Napier said.

“It’s a blessing. It’s certainly humbling for other people to have an opinion of your program and your football team. But it’s really insignificant. It’s all about how you finish.”