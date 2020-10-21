The motivation level for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns to play at an elite level when they take on the UAB Blazers at 7 p.m. Friday at Legion Field in Birmingham will certainly be at an all-time high.
For starters, the Cajuns are coming off their first loss of the season—a 30-27 home heartbreaker to Coastal Carolina.
The biggest reason, however, will be the name on the back of every UL player in Friday’s game.
In honor of former offensive line coach DJ Looney, who died on Aug. 1 after suffering a heart attack during a team workout, every jersey will have ‘Looney’ on the back as a tribute to their beloved former coach.
“It’s not meant to be anything but an opportunity for us to recognize how he impacted the people—not only in our organization—but in his career as a coach, his relationships and friendships as a player and as a man,” UL coach Billy Napier said.
“This guy made a significant impact. That’s what it’s about. I know we’re all thankful and better because we knew DJ and we wanted to do something special. This game presented a little bit of a unique opportunity.”
In a way, the idea came by accident. In another, it couldn’t have been more purposeful.
In addition to the team’s great love for Looney as an individual, the former Mississippi State player is actually from Birmingham.
“Certainly we’ll have a big contingency of people in Birmingham with his family there, going back to his hometown,” Napier said.
The idea, though, came out of a conversation on another project. Later this season, Napier said UL will unveil a new uniform with ‘Louisiana’ on the nameplate of each jersey.
“We were talking about that and I think that concept kind of carried over to this opportunity,” Napier said. “It’s really a selfless thing to do for all of our players to wear his name on the back and certainly honor him with how we compete and represent him — not only on the field but how we live our lives each day, and all the things that he taught us.”
No convincing arguments were necessary for UL players to support this idea.
“It means the world,” junior offensive tackle Max Mitchell said.
“When we found out they were doing that, we were all super excited. We were absolutely geeked that we could represent that, especially being in Alabama. It just means a lot to us. It’s going to be real special.”
Mitchell said he can only imagine how much fun this week of preparation would have been with Looney still around.
“I think he would be jacked,” Mitchell said. “I think we’d be messing with him about going back to Alabama and Birmingham. I think he’d have all the juice. I think he’d be ready to go. I think it would be just classic Looney.”
In so many ways, the complicated 2020 season was the exact time a coach with Looney’s big personality would have shined the brightest.
“He was always positive,” redshirt sophomore linebacker AJ Riley said. “Even on the worst days and the hard-work days, he’d always inspire us and help us out … help us push through the day. He’d always get the best out of everybody, even on their worst day. That’s what I loved about coach Looney.”
Mitchell said Looney would have really been preaching extra focus in the first few practices after UL’s loss to Coastal Carolina.
“Yes, he was real good about having a 24-hour rule,” Mitchell said. “After that Sunday, you move on. He was real good about keeping us focused on who was our next opponent if we had a walk-through or something for the next game. He’d be real good about keeping us on track.
“Coach (Rob) Sale does a great job with that as well. Him and Looney were real parallel with how they did things throughout the week.”
It’s typical for any team that loses a game to devise a gesture in tribute of that coach’s life and contributions to the program.
In Looney’s case, however, it’s always seemed obvious that none of the kind words or actions taken about him were out of a sense of obligation, but rather genuine emotion about a genuine friend and leader.
“That felt amazing,” Riley said of learning the news. “Everybody knows what type of impact coach Looney had on us on the field and off the field also. He was just a great person.”
While some may prefer to follow the first loss of the season with one of the weaker teams on the schedule, the Cajuns relish following the setback with arguably their biggest test of the season at UAB … an attitude Looney would have appreciated.
“Just getting another chance to get the bad taste in our mouths from last week and able to play a good UAB team that’s on a 21 home game winning streak, so what better challenge could we ask for coming off a loss?” Riley said.
The 31-year-old Looney was a native of Chattanooga, Tenn., who played his high school football in Birmingham. He played offensive lineman for Mississippi State from 2007-10 and was the Bulldogs’ tight ends coach in 2017 before joining Napier in Lafayette in 2018.
“I know our players are excited about it and want to go about it the right way,” Napier said. “It’s a simple thing that we can do that I think will bring attention to a guy that lived life the right way.”