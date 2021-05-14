The truth is former St. Thomas More and UL football standout Deuce Wallace has never had an easy path to achieving his football goals.
He was a walk-on with the Ragin’ Cajuns and eventually earned a starting position and then was named team captain before leaving the program.
On Thursday, Wallace began the next step of trying to beat the odds in his football career by signing an free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints.
“That definitely made it extremely cool,” Wallace said of signing with a franchise in his home state. “This is an opportunity with an organization that I grew up watching. I was able to witness them win a Super Bowl and knowing that a Super Bowl is in this building, that kind of adds to it. I want to bring something to the team where we could get back to that point.”
Wallace began mini-camp with the Saints on Thursday and he’s loving every minute of the experience.
“It’s definitely like camp,” Wallace said. “It’s football 7 to 7, it’s non-stop. It’s exactly the process that I hoped for. It’s exactly what I asked for – football 24-7 … a full day’s work.”
Wallace was signed as a safety – his college position – but “I’m also going for every unit on special teams.”
The 5-10, 207-pound former high school running back is just relishing the opportunity. It’s one he didn’t know he’d ever get.
After finishing out his collegiate career with the Cajuns following the 2019 season, the pre-NFL draft pro days were canceled across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sure, the NFL draft took place, but for prospects like Wallace, the undrafted free agent opportunities just weren’t the same.
“I definitely think I would have gotten a chance last year, but I would have needed a pro day,” Wallace said. “I was one of those low-radar guys that needed it. Some guys didn’t need it, but the pro day was very valuable for guys like me.
“That was definitely something I was relying on.”
The maturity and resolve necessary to earn him team captain duties as a senior at UL were tested by the pandemic’s negative impact on his football future.
“It was definitely tough,” Wallace said. “It reminded me that I’m human. I definitely felt the emotions of it. I was very bummed out and very sad … just heartbroken. We played a full season and trained very hard for that one opportunity to show 32 organizations – just try to showcase your talents – and then that opportunity is just wiped away. It was tough. It’s sort of like an, ‘Ok, what now?’”
Wallace credits his family for keeping his head up during the rough moments.
“I really have to thank my parents (Don and Alisa) for keeping my hopes up and telling me I just need to be ready,” Wallace said. “That’s all they kept saying, ‘Be ready, because you don’t know what could happen.’”
Naturally his agent kept working the phones hoping for that one big opportunity.
“My agent was working very hard to send my film in and get in contact with teams,” Wallace said. “I was just kind of taking the mindset of that I was eventually going to get picked up – not really knowing but I was staying really in football mode. I was trying to recreate fall camp and everything, just trying to stay in tip-top shape, because you just never know.
“The more information I got about the league, I learned that you just never know when you’re going to get called.”
Wallace really was glad he listened to their advice when UL director of operations Troy Wingerter called and informed him of a second pro day opportunity this spring.
“I think when coach (UL director of operations Troy) Wingerter kind of hit us up about having a pro day, that’s when it really set in, ‘OK this is my second shot. This is the opportunity I’ve been waiting for,’” he said.
On May 5, the Saints contacted him and now he’s practicing football in a black and gold uniform in his home state.
“I’m here planning to give my all,” Wallace said. “They brought me in because they believe in something I can do, so my goal is to do exactly that.”