LITTLE ROCK The UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball hitting woes have now continued to the road.
Hoping to get the bats red hot again this weekend, entering a Sun Belt road series against a Little Rock pitching staff with a team ERA of 5.61, the Cajuns’ lineup went into a deeper slump in a 4-1 loss to the Trojans in the conference opener for both teams Friday at Gary Hogan Field.
Instead, Trojans’ starter Chandler Fidel had a field day against the Cajuns, throwing a complete-game three hitter with three walks and six strikeouts.
UL starter Gunner Leger pitched five innings once again, giving up four runs on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
Jacob Schultz went the final three innings, giving the UL bats a chance to bounce back into the game. He allowed no runs on two hits with no walks and three strikeouts in relief.
The Cajuns (7-11, 0-1) actually took the lead with a run in the first inning. Hayden Cantrell was hit by a pitch, advanced on a ground out, took third on a passed ball and scored on Hunter Kasuls’ ground out.
Unfortunately for the Cajuns, they would only muster up three hits and no runs over the next eight innings.
Little Rock, meanwhile, got a sacrifice fly out of Riley Pittman in the bottom of the first to tie the game right away. James Gann then hit a two-run homer off Leger in the fourth and Garrett Scott’s RBI single in the fifth ended the scoring.
Game two is 2 p.m. Saturday in Little Rock.