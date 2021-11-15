On Saturday in Alabama, the No. 22-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns wrapped up homefield advantage for the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 4.

As significant an event as that’s going to be for the program, UL coach Billy Napier understandably suggested in Monday’s weekly press conference his team is putting that game on the shelf for now.

After all, his Ragin’ Cajuns have quite a chore with Saturday’s 3 p.m. road game against the Liberty Flames in Lynchburg, Virginia.

“On to the next one and it’s a big one,” Napier said. “We certainly are excited about the opportunity to play a really good Liberty team – extremely highly respected out there in group of five football.”

Liberty is 7-3 on the season and didn’t play this past weekend while the Cajuns were beating Troy 35-21. The Flames’ three losses are to Ole Miss 27-14, Syracuse 24-13 and ULM 31-28.

All three losses were on the road, considering Liberty owns a 15-game winning streak at home.

The Flames are led by redshirt junior quarterback Malik Willis, who many project will be a top five pick in the next NFL draft.

So far this season, the 6-1, 225-pounder has completed 66.4% of his passes for 2,159 yards with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

“The quarterback is dynamic,” Napier said. “After you watch him closely, you can certainly understand why everybody in the country is buzzing about the guy.”

Napier said the Flames are right up there with the best teams in the Sun Belt and is perhaps the best team the Cajuns have played this season. Liberty defeated Coastal Carolina 37-34 in overtime last season in the Cure Bowl.

Liberty recently joined Conference USA after being an independent in football circles since joining the FBS.

“We’ve got a lot to play for and certainly excited with all the things relative to this game and the opportunities that come with it,” Napier said.

The Cajuns did play Liberty in 2019 at Cajun Field, beating the Flames 35-14 with head coach Hugh Freeze coaching from the press box due to a back injury.

The Cajuns are 9-1 overall and 7-0 in league play after the win over Troy.

It wasn’t the most dominant performance of the season for the Cajuns, but certainly one that pleased UL’s coaching staff after reviewing the film.

“I thought we played really good complementary football Saturday at Troy,” Napier said. “They’re much improved. We did the things necessary to win. We posted a zero on offense in the turnover category, we got three takeaways, we held them to 43 yards rushing, we rushed for over 200 yards, we scored touchdowns in the red zone, we limited them to field goals a couple times and then I thought we did a nice job at quarterback.”