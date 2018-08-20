WHO'S THE TEAM LEADER?
He hasn’t won the full-time job yet, but in an inconsistent debut late last year Levi Lewis showed flashes of the athleticism that was his trademark at Scotlandville High. His “bad-play-into-good” potential at quarterback and his insistence that he’s not as antsy in the pocket with the added year of experience could be the difference in the Cajuns making a bowl game or suffering a fourth straight losing season.
WHAT'S THEIR BIGGEST ISSUE?
Defense. Defense. Defense. UL-Lafayette hovered between inconsistent and abysmal last season, with two of the five wins coming in wide-open shootouts. Most of the collection of new roster faces are massed on that side of the ball, joining solid starters Corey Turner and Jacques Boudreaux, and that influx should make for a more talented and physical group. How much that will translate to success remains to be seen.
WHO'S PRIMED FOR A BREAKOUT SEASON?
If a graduate student can be termed a “breakout,” it’s hometown product Kendall Johnson, the former St. Thomas More standout who returns after three highly productive seasons at cornerback for the University of Nevada. After 37 games and 26 starts, Johnson provides both badly needed experience and a quiet-but-confident demeanor to what should be an improved secondary. There isn’t a player on the roster happier to be in a Cajun uniform.
SEASON OUTLOOK
After a 5-7 season and a coaching house-cleaning, coupled with a late start on recruiting, new coach Billy Napier and his staff have been playing catchup since December. Most have the Cajuns tabbed fourth in the Sun Belt’s West Division, and on paper that’s a sensible selection especially with their difficult schedule. But if the defense can find some level of consistency and the offensive front gives the playmakers a chance, a break-even finish is not a huge stretch — and break-even is bowl-worthy in the Sun Belt.
SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time/TV
9.1 Grambling 6 p.m./ESPN+
9.15 at Mississippi State 6:30 p.m./SEC
9.22 Coastal Carolina TBA/ESPN+
9.29 at Alabama TBA
10.6 at Texas State TBA
10.13 New Mexico State 4 p.m./ESPN+
10.20 at Appalachian State TBA
10.27 Arkansas State TBA/ESPN+
11.3 at Troy TBA
11.10 Georgia State TBA/ESPN+
11.17 South Alabama TBA/ESPN+
11.24 at UL-Monroe TBA
PREDICTION: 6-6