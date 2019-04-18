Even before she committed to transfer to the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, senior Keeli Milligan knew what the stolen base record was in Lafayette.

Coach Gerry Glasco provided her that incentive on her visit.

So chasing that carrot from the start, perhaps it shouldn’t have surprised anyone that the speedy Milligan didn’t take very long to tie Dorsey Steamer’s all-time record of 51 stolen bases.

On Thursday at Lamson Park, Milligan stole three bases and also drove in two runs to lift the No. 10-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns to a 10-2 run-rule win over Georgia State in six innings.

“It’s always a lot of fun,” said the Texas A&M transfer. “That’s what I do. I steal bases. That’s what I do for the team. I bring speed, cause a little chaos for their defense. If I’m getting on base and stealing bases, I know that I’m doing what I’m supposed to do for my team.”

Milligan got a chance to meet Steamer during alumni weekend earlier this season and discovered the former speedster, who also wore No. 4, was supporting her in her pursuit.

“It was awesome,” Milligan said of meeting Steamer. “It’s really cool for her to be so supportive of that. Sometimes people might not be happy about you coming and breaking their record. It’s really cool that she would want that for me.”

Milligan proved she was more than just a speedster, though, delivering a two-run single in the third.

“Coach Glasco has pretty much instilled it in my head that I hit RBIs as well,” Milligan said. “I’m not just somebody who gets on and is an RBI for someone else. When I step up and have the chance, I can hit RBIs as well.

“That wasn’t something that was drilled in my head before, but he’s made me very confident in situations like that. So I get excited now, instead of nervous when I come up with the bases loaded.”

It was a record-breaking night all around. The Cajuns broke the school record for consecutive wins to open a conference season at 19-0. UL also became the second team nationally to reach 40 wins at 40-4.

The Cajuns have now won 17 in a row and 25 of their last 26 games.

The big hitting star on this record-breaking night was catcher Julie Rawls, who was 2-for-4 with a homer and six RBIs.

It was her three-run bomb in the fifth that put UL up 9-2 and in position to end the game in the bottom of the sixth.

“Oh yes, it felt so good,” Rawls said. “I don’t know if y’all saw it or not, but after I hit the ball, I just kind of walked a little bit to savor the moment. We needed to jump on that team a little earlier, so it felt good to finally get the runs we needed to.”

Some extra practice against an extra-slow pitcher paid off.

“You really have to put more focus on it,” Rawls said. “To me, those are harder than the 70-mile-an-hour pitchers. You have to go up to bat knowing your approach and knowing what to do with that ball. The work you put in before practice helps a lot with those kind of pitchers.”

For the UL players, it was just a treat to be back home after a five-day, five-game road trip to North Carolina.

“It’s a grind,” Rawls said. “You get into college softball knowing you’re going to have weeks like that. It was actually a lot of fun. We got a lot of team bonding. Getting back here at home, we just wanted to play in front of our fans. It’s been a while. We just have to work out the grind.”

Despite the eight-run win, Glasco was a bit frustrated by leaving nine on and not ending it earlier.

“I think the kids were excited to get to play at Lamson Park after being on the road, it’s like being at a Christmas party,” Glasco said. “I could sense that. The kids were just happy tonight. They were just thrilled to be here in front of the crowd.

“I’m proud that they’re that way, but at the same time, I have to hold them accountable. We have to be sharper than we were tonight.”

His biggest beef was hitting ground balls in bases-loaded situations.

“We’ve worked on that all year and we just did it over and over,” he said.

Summer Ellyson improved with 27-4 with 11 strikeouts in five innings.

“Summer wasn’t as sharp as she needs to be on Friday night (game one of series),” Glasco said. “You can make a lot of excuses as to why that was, but we have to have a better effort.”