Until the last time the UL Ragin’ Cajuns played Georgia Southern on Feb. 15, junior guard Jomyra Mathis had never scored as many as 18 points in a game her collegiate career.
The New Orleans native has now done it three times in her last seven games.
Mathis and her UL teammates were on fire in the first half of Tuesday’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament contest at the Cajundome and that carried the Cajuns to an 81-64 win.
UL is now 18-12 on the season and will play Little Rock at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cajundome for the right to play No. 1 Troy at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
“We were very focused,” Mathis said. “We have a goal and we’re going to do whatever it takes to attain that goal. We were very locked in. We knew we had to play for each other and play for one another, and that’s what we did.”
Mathis five of her first seven attempts to get to 13 points by intermission and finished with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists in the win.
“I wouldn’t say I felt it, but I was determined,” Mathis said. “I was determined to what I needed to do for my team, take the shots I needed to take and play like I needed to play for my team to pull out the ‘W’.”
In UL coach Garry Brodhead’s mind, it’s about Mathis keeping a simple approach.
“When she keeps it simple, coming off of screens and two-dribble jump shot – all those little things, she’s a really, really good scorer. That’s what her team needs her to do. She’s a (former) Keke Veal type player. That’s what she does. Since we started conference, she started to buy into that role. And she can defend. I’ve got to give her that. She’s a very good defensive player. She really helps us on the defensive side.”
Mathis was one of four double-figure scorers for the Cajuns, along with Brandi Williams with 16, Andrea Cournoyer with 11 and Skyler Goodwin with 10.
The Cajuns shot 66.7 percent from the field in a 27-point first quarter, and finished with 45.3 for the game.
“I thought we moved the ball really methodically,” Brodhead said. “Usually, we play what I call ‘fast pass’. I’ve never seen a team fast pass like us. It’s like we’ve got to get rid of the ball. Jay-Bay (Jasmine Thomas) brings (methodical approach). It started with her and then when she came out, the rest of them between AC (Andrea Cournoyer) and Sky(ler Goodwin) continued that same pace. We were controlling the pace instead of them making us play fast.
Still, the game wasn’t without challenges. Leading 61-40 with 1:10 left in the third, the Eagles made a run to cut it to 62-52 with 9:00 left.
“When we called a timeout, we talked about how we were defending,” Brodhead said. “To me, we were kind of all scattered on the defensive side. They were getting to the rim and we were fouling a lot. That’s what we talked about. We’ve got to quit fouling. We’ve got to pressure to contain. We did a good job of regrouping.”
Two Williams buckets slowed Georgia Southern’s momentum and four-point runs by Ty’Reona Doucet and Kimberly Burton maintained the lead.
Now comes the matchup with Little Rock, which defeated the Cajuns 59-44 in Lafayette on Feb. 1.
“Defensively, they’re really, really good,” Brodhead said. “They’re tough. We’ve got to be aggressive. They kind of set the tone a lot of times. We need to set the tone and be aggressive on the offensive sides. Then we’ve got to make some stops.
"Last time, we didn’t their inside game at all, and it wasn’t really their inside game. They were shooting from the short corners and the high post. We’ve got to do a better job with our post defense.”