The wacky schedule of mid-major teams can be tricky, especially when it comes to conditioning around bye weeks.

Napier’s Ragin’ Cajuns are in the middle of the good and the bad as November approaches, and so far, the coaching staff doesn’t anticipate anything ugly coming out of it.

In October, the Cajuns only played two games, which means lots of time to heal up and even work on future opponents.

In November, though, UL will be playing five games, including two in a five-day span beginning with Saturday’s 4 p.m. homecoming contest against Texas State.

“I’ve been very pleased with how we’ve held together from a physical standpoint,” Napier said. “We’ve benefited from a 10-day turnaround, eight-day turnaround, and we’re kind of getting halfway through the 16-day turnaround. But it is going to be unique in that we’re going to play five weeks in a row.

"This five-day turnaround after this game is a little bit unique and we’ve spent a lot of time thinking about that and planning that the right way. But I think our team is in good position.”

From the press box, physical conditioning has appeared to be a strength of the Cajuns going all the way back to the season opener against Mississippi State.

“We always say, hey, regardless of where we’re at, it’s pretty common in this game for you not to have your full lineup each and every week,” Napier said. “People are going to get injured, and certainly the opponents are dealing with the same types of problem. Everybody’s got problems, it’s more about the solutions and having the right perspective and attitude I think at this time of year.”

As for specific injuries, Napier said running back Trey Ragas has practiced in a modified format and should be ready to go Saturday, and banged-up receivers Ja’Marcus Bradley and Jamal Bell are ready.

“We’re healthy at running back and receiver, no issues there,” he said.

Freshmen still freshmen

The Cajuns have gotten a lot of quality snaps out of first-year players so far this season, both on the offense and defensive side of the ball.

For example, true freshmen Peter LeBlanc and O’Cyrus Torrence have made multiple starts on offense and freshman Kendall Wilkerson and Dalvin Hutchinson and sophomore juco transfer Ja’Quane Nelson have enjoyed some big moments on defense.

But as Napier warns, don’t confuse with their progress and contributions with being polished just yet.

Crunch the numbers, and they say Cajuns football has a good chance at a big finish As loathe as they are to acknowledge it, UL’s football team and coaching staff are in an admirable position entering the final month of the Su…

“We’re not there yet,” Napier explained. “We’ve got lots of new players, or maybe even they’ve been here a year or two but they’re inexperienced players, and we’ve seen incremental improvements. That’s kind of what I’m talking about.

"Our entire team is built up of a lot of players that haven’t played before or they’re young, they’re freshmen, they’re sophomores, and that’s the part of our team where we need to make improvement.”

Don’t confuse that with the staff being disappointed. The process just isn’t that immediate.

“They’re spread throughout the entire team in different position groups, offense, defense, special teams,” he said. “We’ve got a laundry list probably too long, we could have a whole press conference about that. But I do think that we did a good job last week of focusing on those areas, not only specific objectives but individual players, situations, techniques. It was well done and I thought our staff did a good job.”

Just like any game

On the surface, Saturday’s meeting with Texas State is just like any other game. But actually, it’s the only game the Cajuns will play all season just five days before their next contest with a road game against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 7.

With that said, Napier said he has no plans of letting that reality impact any of his personnel decisions in Saturday’s game.

Ragin' Cajuns stayed focus on final stretch of season during open week UL football coach Billy Napier has been around some open dates that didn’t benefit his teams, didn’t allow them reach their potential and didn…

“ I don’t think that’s part of the thought process at all,” Napier said Monday. “Our entire attention right now is on Texas State. We have a plan that we’ve put in place, but our players, they don’t know what that plan is. They know today’s going to be a Tuesday practice even though it’s Monday. We take it one week at a time. We put it in front of them, ‘Hey, here’s the plan, postgame to game day’, and that’s where our entire attention is right now.”

Bye week fun

But just like most coaches like to keep the media and the public guessing on certain key topics, Napier jokingly only revealed so much about the family fun he enjoyed this past Saturday.

“Carved a handful of pumpkins Saturday, that’s for sure,” he said. “We did some trick or treating early this week. We hooked up with Coach (Mike) Des(ormeaux) and Coach (Rob) Sale, took our crew over to New Iberia and did some early trick or treating, so it was good. I think any time you can double dip on trick or treating, everybody benefits. We’ll do some more later this week.”

So what exactly were the costumes?

“You can talk to my wife about that,” Napier laughed. “She’s in charge of that. All right, that’s enough for today.”