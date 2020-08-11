With the coronavirus robbing his team of so much bonding time since March, UL football coach Billy Napier has placed building team chemistry near the top of his list of priorities for August training camp.

So far, the early assessments are positive.

“I’ve been impressed with the actions of our team,” Napier said Monday. “We’ve got good player leadership. I’ve seen quite a bit of growth in that area. We’ve got a good group. The biggest thing we’re working on is coming to grips with it’s not about potential, it’s about performance. It’s not about what you can do, it’s about what you actually do.

“We’ve got a lot of players that maybe fit into that category.”

Since beating Miami of Ohio in the LendingTree Bowl in early January, the hopes have been through the roof for the 2020 version of the Ragin’ Cajuns.

UL was one of two Sun Belt teams to receive votes in the preseason coaches Top 25 poll.

Napier said former quarterback Jake Delhomme told the team last year how important team chemistry is to a promising team.

“The togetherness, the unity, having a single-minded approach,” Napier told. “He (Delhomme) talked about the great team having a special chemistry about them, a certain energy about them that’s unique.

“I think it’s huge. It’s an area where we’re trying to develop solutions to create more chemistry on our team. That trust and respect that’s required and earned to be a part of our team and our culture. We feel like we’re different. That’s what makes us different.”

Pleased with rookies

It’s one thing to give praise to incoming prospects on national signing day. It can be a very different thing come August when those players finally hit the field.

After three fall practice sessions, Napier is even more encouraged.

“In general, I think we did a really good job of evaluating and recruiting,” Napier said. “All the rookies that we added to our roster are what they thought we were and sometimes maybe even a little better that we thought. I thought the staff and personnel department did a great job.

“We executed that plan really well. They not only have some ability, but I also think it’s a mature group, a competitive group that has character. I’ve been impressed with their work ethic, their discipline and their attitude.”

Among the areas making good early impressions are the wide receivers, the defensive line and in the secondary.

Among the wide receivers receiving early praise are Kyren Lacy.

“At corner, there’s competition,” Napier said. “Some of those young players at corner have been impressive. I think the young defensive linemen have been impressive and they’re going to be in contention for playing time.”

Star candidates

With the loss of senior Terik Miller a year ago and the transfer of Brenndan Johnson, there’s plenty of competition for playing time at the ‘Star’ position, which is essentially a cross between a safety and a linebacker.

Napier cited redshirt sophomore Kam Pedescleaux, redshirt junior Ja’len Johnson from Morgan City and redshirt sophomore Brandon Bishop of Tuscaloosa, Ala., as the leading candidates.

Johnson has been “modified” of late with a “lower body injury,” but Bishop has opened some eyes early on.

“Brandon Bishop has in particular has done a lot of really good things so far,“ Napier said.

Pedescleaux, who changed his jersey number to 0 this season, is a former walk-on from Houston who contributed 34 tackles, two sacks, an interception and eight pass breakups in 14 games last season.

Coach Dillon?

A year ago, outside linebacker Joe Dillon was just trying to get reacquainted after missing the entire 2018 season with an injury.

These days, the senior appears so comfortable that new UL defensive coordinator Patrick Toney isn’t so sure Dillon doesn’t have a future in the game beyond his playing days.

“Joe Dillon has been practicing tremendously,” Toney said. “We hadn’t been able to practice a lot, but the three days of spring, I thought he was practicing really well. The times I’ve been able to see him in mini-camp, he’s really taken his game to another level.

“The other thing Joe brings is leadership as well. He’s a veteran. He’s seen how it’s been done around here and he does a good job of holding guys accountable. I told him the other day on the field that he should think about coaching, because he does a great job of holding the guys accountable. That’s as important as anything.”